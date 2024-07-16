Renting a car can offer 100% saving on maintenance costs

The fund-raising effort comes as private equity firms in Asia reshape investment strategies and country allocations
As summer temperatures continue to increase in the UAE, tyre bursts & engine over heating are few common causes of accidents during this period.
As such, vehicle maintenance is essential. Although, the rising costs of vehicle ownership, particularly maintenance & cost of parts, can surprise you with the cost. However, renting a car offers a practical and economical solution for many, potentially offering a 100% saving maintenance cost.
Car ownership comes with numerous hidden costs, with maintenance and repairs being a major component. Regular servicing, unexpected repairs, and the cost of replacement parts can add up quickly, often catching car owners by surprise. Renting a car eliminates these financial worries, as the responsibility of the maintenance falls on the rental company.
"By opting to rent a car, consumers can avoid the unpredictable costs of maintaining or servicing a vehicle. Our customers enjoy the convenience of a well-maintained car without the hassle and expense of upkeep. This allows them to allocate their resources more efficiently,” said Soham Shah, CEO of SelfDrive.ae, the largest mobility tech platform in the Middle East.
SelfDrive.ae manages all the maintenance at dealerships levels. This includes routine services like oil changes, tire rotations, and brake inspections, as well as covering unexpected repairs. Additionally, the company frequently updates their offerings with new models, ensuring clients have access to brand new models eliminating and maintenance related issues. Its rental agreements also include comprehensive insurance and roadside assistance, further reducing potential for out-of-pocket expenses.
SelfDrive is the largest car subscription and car rental mobility platform that intertwines technology with on-demand mobility. Operating across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and extending to the UK and Ireland, the company collaborates with top car manufacturers and dealerships to manage a robust fleet.
