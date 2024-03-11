Rent a brand new car this Ramadan

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 6:13 PM

Selfdrive.ae, the largest mobility tech platform has announced its Ramadan offers, where customers can now drive out brand new cars by just leasing them for 12 months at dealership rates adding to the tech platform during this festive season.

Customers can also enjoy upto 30 per cent discount on 3 & 6 month bookings, as well as an additional Dh50 off on the total booking amount by using a special coupon code SDRS during checkout. This discount is applicable to select cars Models, offering customers even more value for their money.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, customers need to download the Selfdrive Car Rental app, select their desired monthly booking, and apply the coupon code during the checkout process. This offer is valid from 1st March until last day of Ramadan, providing customers with ample time to plan their travels and enjoy the convenience of self-drive car rentals.

This Ramadan Sale is available exclusively through the Selfdrive Car Rental mobile app. The offer is applicable only on Ramdan month for select car fleets, providing customers with the flexibility they need for extended travels during this special time.

Selfdrive is the largest car subscription and car rental mobility platform that intertwines technology with on-demand mobility. Operating across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and extending to the UK and Ireland, the company collaborates with top car manufacturers and dealerships to manage a robust fleet ready to serve you. Whether its a rental for a day, a subscription for a month, or a lease for a year, the Selfdrive mobile app is your gateway to a world of premium mobility solutions.