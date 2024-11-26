OMODA & JAECOO announces agreement with Galadari

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari; with Tim Zhang, General Manager of the Middle East, Chery International; Axel Dreyer, CEO of the Mobility Division at Galadari; and Will Li, Executive Vice-President, UAE at OMODA & JAECOO, at the signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

OMODA & JAECOO, the automotive brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, has officially announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its first UAE distributor, Galadari.

With this milestone, the brand is paving a clear path for its upcoming market operations in the UAE as a Middle Eastern hub and underlining its commitment to ensuring the availability of its products across all emirates upon its official launch in January 2025.

The partnership with Galadari will allow prospective customers in the UAE to experience OMODA & JAECOO’s vehicle line-up – including its flagship models, OMODA C5 and JAECOO J8 – in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah through three different showrooms and service centres across these emirates.

As the brand’s exclusive distributor in these regions, Galadari will embody OMODA & JAECOO’s vision to bring the future of mobility to their customers, offering state-of-the-art facilities and the highest standards of service, after-sales, and customer care.

With this agreement in place, OMODA & JAECOO has officially put the launch of its subsidiary model in full gear, introducing a brand-new system of operations for Chinese vehicles in the UAE market. By diversifying its providers in the country, the brand will be able to ensure quality control, assurance and prompt availability from vehicle delivery to aftersales services for its customers.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, commented: “This newly forged partnership with Galadari is a momentous milestone of our expansion into the UAE market, which is highly integral to our growth in the region. Their long-lasting legacy and deep understanding of the local customer base, combined with OMODA & JAECOO’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance vehicles and products of the future perfectly positions us to meet the evolving demands of UAE consumers and drive forward our shared vision for sustainable and technologically advanced mobility solutions.”

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari; with Tim Zhang, General Manager of the Middle East, Chery International; Axel Dreyer, CEO of the Mobility Division at Galadari; and Will Li, Executive Vice-President, UAE at OMODA & JAECOO, at the signing ceremony. — Supplied photo Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari, stated: “We are thrilled to introduce OMODA & JAECOO to the UAE market, a brand that aligns perfectly with Galadari’s vision of embracing the future of automotive innovation. This partnership reflects our long-standing commitment to offering cutting-edge, high-performance vehicles to our customers. As the fastest-growing car brand in the world, OMODA & JAECOO is setting new standards in design, technology, and sustainability, and we are excited to be part of their journey as they redefine mobility in the region.” Axel Dreyer, CEO of the Mobility Division at Galadari, mentioned “As Galadari continues to lead the UAE automotive sector, our partnership with OMODA & JAECOO strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional, sustainable, and high-performance mobility solutions to our customers. With state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled customer service, we are committed to ensuring that every customer experience reflects the excellence that both brands stand for. We look forward to supporting OMODA & JAECOO’s growth in the UAE and setting new benchmarks in the automotive industry.” OMODA & JAECOO will continue to exhibit rapid growth in the market, bringing its top-tier brand experience to customers in all seven emirates through an expanding network of distributors in the near future.