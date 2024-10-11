Neweast expands into Saudi Arabia; opens first branch in Jeddah in partnership with Isuzu

Neweast Company, the authorised dealer of Isuzu in Saudi Arabia and a leading importer of automotive spare parts, is proud to announce the official launch of its operations in the Kingdom. This strategic move underscores Neweast and Isuzu's commitment to delivering exceptional services to Saudi customers.

Through this partnership, Neweast aims to strengthen its presence by offering a comprehensive range of integrated services, supported by state-of-the-art technology and genuine spare parts. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the company's history of excellence.

Founded in 1992, Neweast has established a strong reputation for supplying spare parts for Japanese, Korean, and European vehicles, and delivering premium services across regional markets. Since entering the Saudi market in 2018, Neweast has continued to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The company is pleased to announce the opening of its first branch in Jeddah, a modern facility spanning 8,060 sq m. This flagship location is designed to offer comprehensive sales, after-sales, and maintenance services, while ensuring the availability of genuine spare parts. Additionally, Neweast has implemented advanced staff training programs to guarantee the highest standards of customer service.

The Jeddah branch is a crucial milestone in Neweast's regional expansion strategy. Further branches in Riyadh and the Eastern Province are scheduled to open this quarter, as part of a broader plan to enhance the company’s presence throughout the Kingdom.

Ahmed Juma Ahli, CEO of Neweast, expressed his pride in the company's expansion into the Saudi market, stating, "Our partnership with Isuzu is a natural progression in our growth journey. This expansion aligns with our goal of providing world-class Isuzu services and benefiting from the significant opportunities arising from Saudi Vision 2030 to develop the automotive sector."

He continued, "Opening our Jeddah branch is a key move in our vision to provide unmatched customer experiences. We are committed to delivering comprehensive solutions that extend beyond vehicle ownership, offering top-notch maintenance, aftercare, and genuine parts that reinforce customer trust."

This partnership highlights Neweast's decades of expertise, positioning it as a leading player in the automotive spare parts market for Japanese, Korean, and European vehicles. By collaborating with Isuzu, Neweast reaffirms its dedication to offering innovative and sustainable solutions, contributing to the Kingdom’s automotive sector development.