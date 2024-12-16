How BYD went from battery manufacturer to global leader in the NEV market

It’s only been a year since the Chinese automaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) set up shop in the UAE, yet they have managed to create a buzz among both the masses and motoring enthusiasts. Vehicles like the Atto3 SUV and Han sedan are becoming common sight and that should come as no surprise. Why? In recent years, BYD has emerged as a global leader in the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) segment and the UAE market welcomes such innovators.

However, with the company being relatively new and its product range still largely unfamiliar in this region, I was obliged to explore the brand further and meet the people behind it. So, I embarked on a journey to China—a trip that lasted five days. After a short snooze and a few movies, I landed at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, en route to my destination, Shenzhen. I was picked up in a curious looking and luxurious MPV called the Denza D9. Learning that Denza is a brand under the BYD umbrella left me wondering of the other brands that come under the company. On my first day, I traveled across highways flanked by lush, green landscapes to my first stop: the BYD automotive factory. Upon arrival, we were greeted by an “avenue” of vehicles on display — with possibly every type of BYD vehicle produced.

BYD Group subsidiaries

BYD Auto Co., Ltd has been in the automotive business for a long time. In fact, the first car it produced was the BYD F3 in 2005. And although BYD Auto is the main automotive subsidiary, which focuses on affordable and mid-range electric and hybrid vehicles, the conglomerate owns several other brands. The likes of which include, ‘Denza’, which is a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz, offering premium electric vehicles; ‘Fangchengbao’, BYD’s performance-focused brand, aimed at adventure and off-road enthusiasts; and if you’ve seen those viral videos of spinning vehicles and floating SUVs, you’ve probably heard of the luxury sub-brand ‘Yangwang’ as well. There’s also a BYD Commercial Vehicles division which specialises in electric buses, trucks, and forklifts, promoting green solutions for public transportation and industrial operations, and BYD SkyRail and SkyShuttle, with operational routes in China.

BYD celebrates year 30

2024 marks a milestone for BYD as the company celebrates its 30th anniversary. Founded in 1994 (officially in 1995) as a rechargeable battery manufacturer, BYD has grown into a global leader in green technology and innovation. During our factory visit, we attended the keynote delivered by BYD’s Chairman and President, Wang Chuanfu, which reflected on the company’s transformation from a startup with 20 employees to a multinational corporation with nearly one million staff worldwide.

Growth timeline

BYD Auto entered the automotive industry by acquiring Qinchuan Automobile in 2003. In 2008, it launched the BYD F3DM, its first mass-produced plug-in hybrid vehicle and later introduced the BYD e6, its first battery-electric vehicle, in 2009. In 2020, BYD transitioned fully to NEVs, phasing out Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) vehicle production, and in March 2022, it ended production of purely internal combustion engine cars to focus exclusively on the NEV market.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, BYD became the top-selling battery-electric vehicle manufacturer globally, surpassing Tesla. This was also the year the company produced its 10 millionth NEV.

First drives and rides

The following days we did a lot more exciting stuff. We had a first-hand experience of the design studios, the manufacturing and testing facilities. We also visited the Yangwang showroom—a chic, lounge-style space in the heart of the city. It was here that we witnessed the U9 electric hypercar perform the ‘Tank Turn’ (a manoeuvre that allows the vehicle to spin on its central axis) and ‘dance’ to songs by adjusting its suspension travel at each corner individually.

But we weren’t just spectating from the stands; we also got to ride and drive many of their wheeled creations at an international race circuit. First up was the Denza Z9 GT. This sleek luxury shooting brake has the size and style to rival the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. It shot through the gates with immense speed and control but maintained the poise deserving of an executive sedan. We also test-drove Fangchengbao’s smaller BAO 5 and the full-size BAO 8 SUVs, which came across as spacious and capable.