Honda, Nissan move to deepen ties, sources say, including possible merger

Makoto Uchida (left), president and CEO of Nissan, shakes hands with Toshihiro Mibe, director, president and representative executive officer of Honda, in Tokyo earlier this year. — AFP file

Honda and Nissan are in talks to deepen ties, two people said on Wednesday, including a possible merger, the clearest sign yet of how Japan’s once seemingly unbeatable auto industry is being reshaped by challenges from Tesla and Chinese rivals.

A combined Honda and Nissan would create a $54 billion company with annual output of 7.4 million vehicles, making it the world’s third-largest auto group by vehicle sales after Toyota and Volkswagen.

The two firms already forged a strategic partnership in March to cooperate in electric vehicle development, but Nissan’s deepening financial and strategic trouble in recent months has added more urgency for closer cooperation with larger rival Honda.

Nissan announced a $2.6 billion cost savings plan last month that includes cutting 9,000 jobs and 20 per cent of its global production capacity, as slumping sales in China and the United States led to an 85 per cent plunge in second-quarter profit.

“This deal appears to be more about bailing out Nissan, but Honda itself is not resting on its laurels,” said Sanshiro Fukao, executive fellow at Itochu Research Institute. “Honda’s cash flow is set to deteriorate next year and its EVs haven’t been going so well.”

Shares of Nissan closed nearly 24 per cent higher in Tokyo trade on Wednesday, while shares of Honda, whose market value of $43 billion is more than four times bigger than that of Nissan, declined three per cent. Shares of Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is the top shareholder with a 24 per cent stake, gained nearly 20 per cent.

The automakers have been grappling with challenges from EV makers, particularly in China, where BYD and others have surged ahead.

The talks between Honda and Nissan, first reported by the Nikkei newspaper, could allow the companies to cooperate more on technology and help them create a more formidable domestic rival to Toyota.

The discussions are focused on finding ways to bolster collaboration and include the possibility of setting up a holding company, said the people, who declined to be identified because the information has not been made public.

The companies are also discussing the possibility of a full merger, according to one of the people, as well as looking at ways to cooperate with Mitsubishi.

Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi said no deal had been announced by any of the companies, though Nissan and Mitsubishi noted the three automakers had said previously they were considering opportunities for future collaboration.

French automaker Renault, Nissan’s largest shareholder, is open in principle to a deal and would examine all the implications of a tie-up, two people familiar with the matter said.

A Renault spokesperson declined to comment.

Renault shares were up 5.9 per cent at 1137 GMT.

The three Japanese automakers are expected to hold a joint news conference in Tokyo on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, which manufactures Apple’s iPhones and has been seeking to expand its nascent EV contract manufacturing business, approached Nissan about a bid but it was rejected by the Japanese firm, two separate sources familiar with the matter said.