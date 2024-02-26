Galadari Automobiles launches Mazda CX-60, CX-90 models in UAE

The first-ever Mazda CX-60 and CX-90 models. — Supplied photos

Galadari Automobiles launched the highly anticipated first-ever Mazda CX-60 and CX-90 models during the inaugural ceremony of the all-new Mazda Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. This marked a momentous milestone in the 50-year partnership between Galadari and Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan.

Built with meticulous precision and prided with exquisite details, the Mazda CX-60 and CX-90 models embody automotive perfection, striking an ideal balance between performance and finesse. Both the CX-60 and CX-90 models are offered with a powerful and responsive 3.3L inline 6-cylinder turbocharged engine, combined with a 48V mild hybrid system. This combination delivers an output of 284 hp and 450 Nm of torque in the CX-60, as well as a peak output of 345 hp and impressive 500 Nm of torque in the CX-90. Furthermore, the fuel efficiency of the CX-60 is 15.4km/litre while that of the CX-90 is 14.3 km, which in itself is the best-in-class. These key specifications distinguish the two models within the automotive landscape in terms of power and efficiency.

The all-new state-of-the-art showroom serves as a true reflection of the global brand identity of Mazda, a brand renowned for its sophisticated design and reliable performance. The showroom showcases an impressive line-up of the brand’s luxury vehicles with its spacious and minimalistic design. It further exemplifies Galadari Automobiles’ unwavering commitment to providing customers with a seamless and exceptional automotive experience.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, commented: “Galadari Automobiles holds a prominent position in the UAE’s automotive industry with more than five decades of partnership with Mazda. The company has remained committed to consistently making the customer’s experience of owning a car as exciting, enjoyable, and value-added as possible. At Galadari Brothers, we seek to make a substantial contribution to the UAE’s vision and developmental journey. Our overarching objective is to remain a key driving force in the country’s technological, economic, sustainable progress, in line with our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence.”

He added: “The inauguration of our all-new Mazda showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, symbolises our unrelenting commitment to excellence in the automotive industry. We are further pleased to launch the first-ever Mazda CX-60 and CX-90 models, which are the epitome of innovation, performance and style. Beyond presenting a fine selection of Mazda’s revolutionary new models, we have completely redesigned the showroom with state-of-the-art facilities, to enrich customer experiences. We look forward to working together with Mazda to continue influencing the automotive industry in the years to come.”

The UAE’s top-notch infrastructure and convenient roads offer an ideal environment for car owners to enjoy the vehicles’ luxe features, leading to a rising demand for comfort and opulent features among the population, coupled with a preference for upscale and luxury products. Galadari Automobiles have strategically positioned themselves at the forefront of innovation to effectively meet the demands of the UAE automotive market.

Axel Dreyer, Chief Executive Officer at Galadari Automotive Group, stated: “The exclusive launch of the first-ever Mazda CX-60 and CX-90 in UAE, together with the opening of our all-new showroom, exemplify our commitment to delivering the best possible services and models to the country. We look forward to providing customers with an exceptional driving experience, and set new standards in the premium vehicle segment, solidifying our position in the automotive industry.”

Mazda CX-60, positioned as a Sports Utility Vehicle, is a blend of luxury and elegance, with the capacity of 5 passengers, featuring an advanced face recognition technology that identifies the owner/driver of the vehicle and customises the car according to their tastes and preferences. It further entails numerous cutting-edge technologies, which are carefully designed to safeguard drivers and passengers.

Mazda CX-90 is a three-row powerful family luxury car that demonstrates a seamless blend of innovation and high-quality craftsmanship. Every single detail of the CX-90 model has been designed in unison, from the driver’s seat to other parts of the vehicle. The model has been engineered to provide customers with the most immersive, performance-focused driving ever created in a three-row Mazda SUV, setting forth a front-engine, rear-biased, all-wheel-drive experience. In the UAE, the CX 90 is available in both 6-seater and 8-seater versions.

Galadari Automobiles has established itself as a leader in the UAE’s automotive sector for more than 50 years. The company has several showrooms across the UAE, boasting a workforce of over 500 professionals across 14 facilities, who ensure top-notch products and services. As the automotive sector continues to evolve rapidly, the company is well-poised to effectively satisfy the demands and requirements of the market through its best-in-class services and products.