Ford recalls 43,000 SUVs: Will UAE vehicles be affected?

Published: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 4:02 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 4:06 PM

Ford SUVs in the UAE are not affected by the global recall of thousands of compact SUVs to check fuel injectors, the spokesperson of Ford Middle East confirmed to Khaleej Times on Friday.

Ford announced on Thursday that it was recalling about 43,000 small SUVs over concerns petrol can leak from the fuel injectors, increasing the risk of sparking a fire in the engine.

Ford noted in documents filed with US safety regulators that fuel injectors can crack, and petrol or vapour can accumulate near ignition sources, possibly setting off fires. The recall is for certain 2022-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022 Ford Escape SUVs with 1.5-liter engines, totaling 42,652 vehicles.

“This recall is not happening in our region,” noted Rasha Ghanem, communications director at Ford Middle East. “We only have 83 vehicles impacted which are all in Tunisia.”

“We have not issued instructions to stop driving or to park outside. We will provide extended warranty coverage. The details for this programme will be available when we contact customers in early June,” Ghanem added.

Recall remedy

Earlier, Ford said the recall remedy will not include repairing fuel leaks. Dealers will instal a tube to let gasoline flow away from hot surfaces to the ground below the vehicle. They’ll also update engine control software to detect a pressure drop in the fuel injection system.

“If that happens, the software will disable the high-pressure fuel pump, reduce engine power, and cut temperatures in the engine compartment.”

Ford said they are “not replacing fuel injectors because (they are) confident the recall repairs “will prevent the failure from occurring and protect the customer".

