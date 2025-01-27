Car review: EXEED TXL is a chic crossover SUV

Seeking a feature-packed, affordable runabout? Meet EXEED, a luxury sub-brand of Chery Auto positioned above its mainstream vehicles. This isn’t just a namesake luxury brand — it delivers the real deal, and that too in four distinct models.

In the spotlight today is the TXL, a midsize crossover SUV that slots below the larger VX (and RX), and above the smaller LX. It was first launched in 2022 and now benefits from a mid-cycle refresh. Recently, we drove the ‘Luxury’ variant of the revamped TXL, priced at a very reasonable Dh109,000 and that’s a compelling proposition. Here’s why:

Design and aesthetics

In terms of styling, think ‘Vanilla’. It isn’t a flavour that packs a tasty punch, but it is comfort food, pairs well with other flavours, and is loved by many. The TXL is much the same. It’s a safe design with clean lines, is well put together and looks presentable.

The front features a dominant lower grille with four slats, flanked by vertical LED fog lamps. However, the simplistic LED headlamps lack the grille’s robustness — a missed opportunity. The profile view, though, is my favourite, with its sculpted bodywork and pronounced wheel arches. At the rear, again, it’s a play on minimalism with the horizontal one-bar LED lights stretching across—something we’ve seen on other Chinese models. The spaced ‘EXEED’ lettering is a nice touch, as are the multi-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels.

The interior architecture, which it shares with the pricier RX model, is a standout in its segment and trumps most European designs. It features a two-tone brown and black cabin with a giant 24.6-inch curved digital display (dual 12.3-inch high-definition LCD screens), three centrally placed knurled controls with embedded buttons (for the A/C and drive modes), and leather-padded surfaces throughout. The stylish metallic speaker covers add visual texture to the space too. However, the controls on the two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel feel unresponsive and require firm input.

The front seat offers six-way power adjustability, making it easy to find your ideal driving position. Surprisingly, despite being a smaller midsize crossover, there’s ample rear legroom thanks to the 2,800mm wheelbase. The panoramic sunroof, standard across the range, brightens the interior when the shade is drawn back.

Powertrain and performance

The base Comfort variant is powered by a 1.6L Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Luxury and Flagship models share the same turbocharged 2.0L engine and 8-speed automatic transmission as the RX. This setup delivers a healthy maximum output of 261 PS and 400 Nm of peak torque, which is sent to the front wheels. For those seeking all wheel drive grip, an additional Dh10K will upgrade you to the Flagship variant.

On the road, the TXL delivers a good amount of power, which is easily accessible despite the slight hesitation during kickdown and minor turbo lag. This makes it easy to drive both in the city and on the highway, unlike the temperamental nature of other turbocharged engines.

And despite its front-wheel drive layout, it isn’t swayed by torque steer and manages to hold the intended line during quick lane changes and sweeping curves. It also maintains a quiet interior and handles bumps and humps with ease, enhancing cabin comfort. It brakes quite confidently too. All of this, relative to being a midsize SUV, makes its road dynamics commendable. Keeping with its affordable pricing is its very optimistic 16.6 km/l. However, it tries to keep its promise by delivering a frugal 11 km/l or better (with a light foot) in the real world.

Features and functionality

The A/C system manages to throw a decent draft and cools well — having rear vents help. It also features an intelligent air purification system, but seat heating/cooling functions are reserved for the RX and VX siblings. There’s no shortage of storage inside the TXL. In addition to the regular spots, there’s also an under-console shelf with USB-A and USB-C ports, and behind the power tailgate, there’s a decent 420-litre boot, expandable further by dropping the rear seats. It also comes with a power socket and space-saver spare, adding some practicality.

Both 12.3-inch screens have lively animations, are customisable, and the in-built navigation works as expected. However, by utilising the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions, you can make things easier. Phone pairing is decent, though getting to play Bluetooth audio music was a hassle — the UX could improve. Besides that, there are two phone pads (one with quick 50W charging function) and a 14-speaker sound system from a little-known brand called Lion Melody in the audio-visual arena, but it offers a good mix of bass and treble, and gets the party started.

The highlight, however, are the 23 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) functions. I experienced the best combination of adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist going from Dubai to Khor Fakkan. It went the furthest with the least prompts for steering inputs than any other vehicle I’ve tested before. Beyond ADAS, it also comes with ISOFIX points for anchoring child seats, TPMS, Hill Descent Control, and a clear 360-degree camera making it well prepped in terms of safety.

Verdict

The EXEED TXL gets the blue tick for value and luxury from me. It is a modern and well-rounded crossover SUV, featuring pleasant exteriors that wrap around to a chic, spacious, and well-appointed interior. Its potent powertrain, in combination with its well-balanced chassis and ADAS, provides adequate oomph and road dynamics, making it both a comfortable city cruiser and a long-haul traveller. As with every new vehicle, while reliability and residual value have yet to be determined, EXEED makes a good case by providing its customers with a reassuring seven-year/200,000km warranty.

GOOD:Chic luxurious interiors; features; efficient ADAS; price; value proposition