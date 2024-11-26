Car review: 2024 Nissan Z is fashionably fast

The Nissan Z has always been “the approachable sports car” since its introduction in 1969, thanks to which it has amassed a sizeable global fan base over its 50-something-year history. Now, we have the 7th-generation Z, which is one of the most anticipated sports cars on the market—one that I have been trying to get my hands on for a while. But we’ve finally driven the 2024 Nissan Z, and here are some of the highs and lows from my tester notes.

DESIGN & AESTHETICS

The all-new Z is a sporty little thing. It measures just 4,380mm in length, 1,845mm in width, 1,315mm in height. It’s how sports cars are supposed to be – light and compact. It also retains the silhouette of its predecessor, with a sharp slanted nose and short rear deck, keeping it recognisable even with a new set of styling cues.

The claw-shaped headlamps have been replaced with a simplistic design that pays homage to the round headlamps of the 240Z, with LED DRLs cradling them. The gaping rectangular grille upfront is still the elephant in the room, but it certainly makes a bold unapologetic statement, while the contrasting, black roof and Kantana-like silver roofline accents give it some extra flair. The rear lamps reminisce those on the Z32 (1990–1996) 300ZX and are gorgeous too. And finally, completing the look are 19-inch RAYS forged alloy wheels. Nissan has done a fantastic job with the new Z visually. It’s a classically styled sports car that reminds one of past greats while remaining decidedly modern.

The interior has a familiar feel and is designed to fit like a glove around the driver. The 2-tone steering wheel has been replaced by a simpler 3-spoke design that, to be honest, could be a tad chunkier. But it does feature GT-R-inspired paddle shifters. It also comes with aluminium pedals and a tiny toggling shifter that gives it a racy touch. The 4-way power driver’s seat with leather upholstery with synthetic suede inserts, along with padded knee bolsters renders a comfortable driving position, despite its low-slung cabin.

From a technological point of view, it checks the right boxes. It has a 12.3-inch colourful digital dashboard with easy-to-read, digitised analogue clocks. It also has the iconic triple-pod gauge that sits atop the dashboard, providing readings like turbo boost, turbo fan speed, and voltage. It also has a usable NissanConnect 8-inch infotainment screen. Thankfully, they’ve kept the volume, tuner and A/C knobs as physical controls, which are easy to operate when on the move. With that said, some plastics feel scratchy, and it doesn’t seem as well put together as some of its rivals. And, of course, it is a two-seater, meaning your friends can’t tag along.

POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE

The new Z uses the same engine as the Infiniti Q60 coupe. The twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 is a great motor, but it’s a shame they didn’t bump up the ponies a little. Thankfully, it replaces the predecessor’s decently powered, but unrefined 3.7-litre V6. The test car we drove had a 9-speed automatic, although a 6-speed manual is up for grabs. On the road, the Nissan Z feels light on its feet, thanks to its compactness and speed-sensitive steering, making it is easy to manoeuvrer in the city. The large blind spots are its only chinks. Open the throttle, and you can feel the 400 horses working hard to thrust the car forward. The generous power and rear-wheel drive layout make the acceleration feel raw and visceral unlike All-Wheel Drive machines. It also sounds good, with the dual exhaust throwing a gnarly note that can enthuse any crowd and give your neighbours something to complain about. With launch control, it will easily hit 100 km/h in under five seconds and with some tyre-spinning drama.

Between body and wheels is a suspension (front double-wishbone and rear multi-link set up) tuned for everyday sporty driving and not track day precision, delivering good amounts of damping for comfort and enough traction to keep it playful. Apply too much throttle around curves, and it will kick its rear end out—but not dangerously—thanks to a 1.5-way mechanical clutch-type limited-slip differential. The Akebono brakes (355mm front and 350mm vented rear discs) provide good bite at all speeds. On the highway, the intelligent cruise control and Active Noise Cancellation keep the ride enjoyable, but you do hear a slight rumble from the 19-inch wheels. And if you drive responsibly, you can push the 62-litre fuel tank to 500km, but with spirited driving, you’ll be closer to 400km.

FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITY

The Z has an 8-speaker Bose audio system, with good sound reproduction and loudness, but it isn’t something to write home about. We couldn’t fault the A/C either—it provided cool drafts all day, every day. It comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for integrating your smartphone in case you want to play your favourite playlist or use the navigation system. In terms of safety, it features Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Hill Start Assist, and airbags. Open the rear hatch, you wouldn’t find a lot of trunk space back there. The 242-litre capacity is just enough for a few bags. Overall, it’s technologically equipped, but practicality averse, as are most coupes.

VERDICT

The Nissan Z has returned. It has lost the numbers in its name (i.e. 370) but it keeps that compact, sleek, sporty design - a look that will get your thoughts racing even before you actually drive it. And then you have the 406 PS twin-turbo V6, with oodles more power and refinement over the 3.7-litre V6 it replaces, which forms part of a playful chassis that makes driving fun again…and at a reasonable price. Sure, there are some scratchy plastics, only space for two, and limited trunk space, but if you think of life as a highlight reel, these matter less. Long live the Z.

GOOD: Sporty styling; potent turbo power; playful handling

BAD: Only 2 seats; some scratchy plastics; average build quality; limited trunk space

EDITOR’S RATING: 8/10 stars

SPECIFICATIONS