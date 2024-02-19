Auto Review: A town-bound family truck

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 7:16 PM

The Japanese automaker Nissan has a great standing in the UAE and much credit goes to its large variety of SUVs, ranging from the sub-compact Kicks to the formidable Patrol. Here’s a closer look at the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD, the most well-appointed of the bunch:

Design and aesthetics

The popular fourth generation Pathfinder had softer aesthetics, with an almost blimp-like silhouette which has been abandoned for a more square, more masculine design for the fifth. With it comes the increase in dimensions in every direction (making it over five metres long) and the latest styling cues like the C-style headlamps resembling those on a Nissan Patrol. It also has sleek horizontal rear lamps that add to the allure. Everything on the SL trim is LED-lit, including the headlamps, tail lamps, DRLs, and fog lamps. Keeping it further recognisable and appealing is Nissan’s V-motion front grille, plastic wheel arches, neat 20-inch alloys, and an interesting 2-tone design (with the blacked-out roof) much like the more expensive Land Rover vehicles. And it gets the “P A T H F I N D E R“ lettering plastered across the tailgate. Overall, it’s a very appealing design, especially for the practical-minded family person.

After driving it for a few days, I came to enjoy its size and everything that comes with it. It was easy to climb into even without a sidestep and once inside you are bound to appreciate its spaciousness. The new Pathfinder has a modern, minimalistic design that exudes a certain affluence akin to, again, Land Rover vehicles courtesy of the dual-tone interior, leather-upholstered dashboard, and respect for straight lines. It also gets splashes of high-quality piano black and brushed aluminum trims. The comfy 4-spoke steering wheel has also been replaced with a leather-wrapped 3-spoke variety and the old-school shift lever has been replaced with a modern toggling one. I must add that the new switchgear too is of high quality, but somehow, perhaps due to a few scratchy plastic parts, it felt like a stripped-down Infiniti QX60. That being said, the Pathfinder cabin is a great transit space between destinations.

Instead of an inbuilt infotainment screen, this time Nissan has chosen a free-standing one. The touch response from the NissanConnect display is commendable, but the 9-inch diagonal is average for today and one can’t ignore the big bezel around the screen either. The driver’s customisable 12.3-inch instrument display, on the other hand, meets industry standards.

In terms of accommodation, our test vehicle came with beige quilted seats which not only elevate the cabin ambience, but are comfortable spots to land your bottom as well. The 2nd row bench is good for tall people and with the press of a button, it can be flipped forward to allow access into the third row, which expectedly is more suitable for kids.

SPECIFICATIONS

Body type - 7-seater; 5-door mid-size SUV

Engine - Front-engine; 3.5-litre V6; all-wheel drive

Transmission - 9-speed automatic

Peak output - 271 bhp @ 6,400 rpm - 340 Nm @ 4,800 rpm

0 to 100km/h - 7 seconds (estimated)

Top speed - 192 km/h (electronically limited; claimed)

Price - Starting at Dh. 158,000; Dh. 213,500 (as tested)

Powertrain and performance

Pilfered from its predecessor is the 3.5-litre V6 motor with direct injection, but it does get a slight bump in horsepower (from 254 to 271 PS) and maximum torque (from 326 to 340 Nm). The other change is the migration from a CVT transmission to a 9-speed automatic. On the move, the Pathfinder is quick enough for a 7-second sprint to a ton and it has just about enough grunt to keep you interested but can feel slow at times on kick down; and as you load up with all 7 passengers and their luggage, the limited mechanical tenacity becomes apparent.

Visibility is good from the driver's seat. And thanks to the well-tuned suspension bits (independent strut front suspension and multi-link rear setup) a good compromise between ride and comfort is achieved. Braking performance was consistent too, but the same applies here.

The Pathfinder is made by the same company that makes the legendary Patrol, and it did demonstrate effortlessness over mild off-roading courses thanks to its decent power, all-wheel drive grip, and 180mm ground clearance, but my gut says to stay away from the serious dunes. It doesn’t have the ramp angles, power or off-road tyres to power through the sandy slopes.

Features and functionality

Like most rivals in the segment, it comes with a host of creature comforts that make every journey hassle-free. When the occupants are not on board, the luggage space can be doubled and even tripled by dropping the third and second rows, respectively. Besides the many cupholders, you also have a grippy slot above the glovebox and a usable cove under the centre console to stow your bag and knickknacks. Keeping the cabin temperature optimised is a tri-zone air conditioner. Unfortunately, there is only a roof vent for the third row. The rear windows also get retractable sunshades to keep the sun away.

An array of technological features is available with the SL to keep occupants connected and entertained. You can stream music via Bluetooth using the premium 12-speaker Bose system which certainly won’t disappoint the music critic in you. It also comes equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. However, wireless phone charging seemed slow (possibly due to a smaller wattage), but occupants also have ready access to multiple USB ports.

Keeping its family duties in mind, it has every kind of safety feature, active or passive, whether it is adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure and blind spot warning, rear traffic alert, and hill start and hill descent control. It also has a genuinely high-quality rear-view monitor and the rear door opens wide if in case you need to fix a child seat.

Verdict

The ultimate three row family SUV is certainly a point of contention, with quite a few relatively affordable, well-sized, and well-equipped options out there, each with its own USP. The all-new 5th generation Nissan Pathfinder is arguably the best looking among them and checks each of the mandated boxes for space, comfort, technology, and affordability without excelling in any one department. If you love the Nissan brand, have a large family and stuff to haul, and have no intention of attempting off-road antics like its big brother Patrol, the Pathfinder is a great “Path Finder” to any mall, office, or vacation destination.

GOOD - Recognizable, robust styling; space and overall comfort; features

BAD - Tough rivals; some plastic parts; can feel sluggish at times

EDITOR’S RATING - 7.5/10 stars

ALSO READ: