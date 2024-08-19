Auto Buzz: A look at exciting motoring moments and events in the UAE Check out the new Toyota Camry

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 3:54 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 3:55 PM

We’re halfway through the year and even in the thick of summer with many residents yet to return from their summer escapes, we have plenty happening in the world of cars, trucks and bikes, in the UAE.

By George Kuruvilla Follow us on







Here are some of the most notable happenings that are guaranteed to pique your interest.

2025 Toyota Camry launched in the UAE

Al Futtaim Toyota has just revealed the all-new 2025 Toyota Camry for the UAE market. The latest iteration of the world’s most popular sedan is here to woo both families and executives with its combination of design, functionality and reliability. While the silhouette remains fairly similar to its predecessor, the 9th generation Camry gets a more distinctive hammerhead front fascia featuring slim LED headlights and daytime running lights. The C-shape lamps design can be seen in the rear as well. Wheel sizes range from 16-inches to 18-inches, and only the top models get a rear spoiler. The new cabin seats five and maintains a familiar visual identity, with a few distinguishable design cues like the slatted dashboard that neatly incorporates the new infotainment screen (which ranges from 8 inches to 12.3-inches) and A/C vents. The base E and mid-level XLE trims get the 7-inch digital gauge while the 12.3-inch digital cluster is reserved for the GLE. Depending on the trim, the new Camry also gets fabric or leather upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof. Standard equipment like Bluetooth, a bunch of USB-A and USB-C ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, help keep you connected, while features like the 15W wireless charging pad, voice controls and the available cloud-based navigation system add to your convenience.

Where propulsion is concerned, you have 2 options, a 201 hp 2.5-litre in-line 4-cylinder gasoline engine coupled to a revised 8-speed automatic, or the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5) that pairs a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder with an electric motor, to deliver 227 net combined horsepower. The HEV is claimed to deliver an incredible fuel economy figure of 27.7 km/L. The new Camry also gets a retuned suspension for better handling and the hybrid gets an ‘EV mode’ for silent driving. The included ‘Toyota Safety Sense 3.0’ also brings with it features like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Lane Tracing Assist.

Pricing for petrol engine variants begins with Dh109,900 for the base E trim, which is followed by the XLE at Dh119,900 and GLE at Dh136,900. The base hybrid trim is the XLE variant which costs Dh123,900, while the full-options GLE is priced at Dh139,900. It also comes with a 3-year/100,000 km warranty and an 8 year/160,000 km warranty for the hybrid battery.

New ZEEKR showroom opens on Sheikh Zayed Road

ZEEKR, a premium EV brand under Geely Holding Group, has been making moves in the Middle East. Quite recently, AW Rostamani Group, the official distributor of the Chinese EV maker in the UAE, opened the first dedicated ZEEKR showroom in the country. The new facility is conveniently located on Sheikh Zayed Road and is designed to provide digital-first experiences, immersing enthusiasts in the brand’s premium EVs. The event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mars Chen, ZEEKR Vice President of Intelligent Technology; Michel Ayat, Chief Executive Officer of Automotive at AW Rostamani Group and Chairman of the ZEEKR PAB; and Roberto Colucci, Director of ZEEKR AWR. A special handover also took place, where Ilya Stroyev, Director at Yeti Car Rental, was presented with the keys to a ZEEKR 001, highlighting the brand’s fleet partnerships.

On display are models like the 400kW ZEEKR 001, a ‘premium electric shooting brake’ with an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.23cd that helps it deliver an impressive WLTP range of up to 620 kilometres on a single charge. It also features advanced autonomous driving capabilities and a generous 2144-litre luggage capacity. Also to be explored is the 315kW ZEEKR X, a compact electric crossover SUV which is designed for urban spaces, featuring a WLTP range of up to 440 kilometres and state-of-the-art safety features. Both models are claimed to hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.8 seconds. AWR also launched ZEEKR Care, a dedicated service centre located in Deira which offers genuine spare parts and provides access to skilled EV technicians. For more information, visit zeekr.ae or call 800ZEEKR.

CAFU expands its operations into Ras Al Khaimah