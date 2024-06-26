Abu Dhabi witnesses a world-first launch

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 4:56 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 4:57 PM

In a move aimed at redefining the future of commercial vehicles, Singauto, the Singapore-based innovator, this week launched the world’s first one-step new energy intelligent refrigerated vehicle at an event in Abu Dhabi.

The model integrates autonomous driving capabilities and advanced cold chain logistics technology, featuring an AI-powered digital platform, multi-temperature control, independent suspension, and a sophisticated cloud platform for fleet management.

The company also signed product agreements with DAEJI P&I, Shandong Heima Group. This event also gathered industry leaders and potential partners to witness the future of intelligent, sustainable logistics. Showcasing Singauto’s advanced technologies and comprehensive solutions, the company reinforced its commitment to innovation. Singauto’s Global CEO and Co-Founder, Chris Chen, outlined the company’s strategic direction for the UAE and beyond. He said: “The UAE is not just the economic and innovation hub of the Middle East; the country is leading the transition towards clean energy and high-tech industries so it is the ideal base for our ambition. Our focus on sustainability and innovation, aligning with the UAE’s goal of 44% clean energy by 2050, will redefine the logistics industry. We aim to create a more sustainable, innovative, and efficient logistics landscape through advanced technologies and global partnerships. Our vision is to be your trusted partner, ensuring long-term success for our customers .”



Singauto’s strategic vision for the future includes developing the world’s largest commercial EV industrial district in the UAE. This ambitious initiative aligns with the company’s goals of becoming a leader in the logistics industry while simultaneously supporting the nation’s sustainable transportation objectives.