2024 Volkswagen Teramont R-Line: Go from 0 to 100 km/h in under 9 seconds

The first-gen 2018 Volkswagen (VW) Teramont came across as a large and largely uninteresting SUV, except for the fact that it had 17 cupholders. But with each iteration, it’s become more appealing and now seems to have won the popularity vote, earning the status of bestselling vehicle in the current VW range.

For 2024, Volkswagen fully revamped the Teramont, giving it a refreshed exterior and interior, and a new turbocharged engine. The question is, can it one-up its predecessor, or has it fallen from grace? We drove the top-spec R-Line trim on Dubai roads to find out.

Design and aesthetics

The Teramont is now a familiar face in the UAE, and the new model remains largely the same stylistically, with some tweaks to make it even more alluring for the glitzy UAE crowd. It still is more of a crossover than a proper 4x4, spanning 5,103mm in length, 1,990mm in width, and 1,787mm in height. The sheer size gives it conspicuity on the road and ample space inside.

The blacked-out grille and sporty front valance set the R-Line apart from the lower trims which have chrome slatted grilles. A new LED DRL strip sits on its face connecting the two outboard C-shaped DRLs and LED headlamps, and all trims get a one-piece lamp that stretches widthwise at the rear. The chrome quad-exhaust finishes (instead of dual) are exclusive to the R-Line, as are the snazzy 21-inch wheels. Overall, this car is all about practicality, and yet it’s got enough flair to hang with some of the best. It may just be the badge that is holding it back.

Like the exterior, the spacious interior is mostly untouched. The main focus is the new floating 12-inch infotainment display, which replaces its predecessor’s smaller integrated one. It is complemented by a 10.25-inch fully configurable instrument screen. Both have menus that are straightforward, useful, and easy to read. That simplicity means that they don’t require NVIDIA GeForce RTX power for their graphics.

Also, my phone connected easily with the infotainment system.

The Teramont comes with a soft-touch dash, padded leatherette-trimmed door and console panels, metallic satin and piano black details, which add to the cabin’s ambience. It also features a panoramic sunroof that increases the cabin’s airiness during the day, and a 30-colour ambient lighting system that adds vibrancy at night. However, the plastic wood dash accents are what Gen Z would call “meh!” The 10-way power adjustable front leather seats, have a perforated/panelled design, and are comfortable. In the second row, you’d find a generous eight inches of space between your knees and the front seats, along with ample headroom; and the 3rd row is also accessible, with adequate room for two adults – beating most other 3-row SUVs for space.

The unique 2-level, bi-directional outboard air vents not only look good but also optimise the drafts of the reasonable efficient 3-zone climate control throughout the cabin.

The rear-seat occupants also benefit from separate A/C controls.

However, their capacitive nature mars the adjustment experience. It also has seat ventilation, and a remote starter to help cool the cabin.

The Teramont R-Line is powered by a new turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine, which replaces the old 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre VR6 engines. It produces a solid 273 PS output and 370 Nm of max torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

For driver controls, the Teramont is equipped with a nicely sized 3-spoke steering wheel and a stubby transmission toggle lever that adds an element of modernity. The good seating position, good visibility and light steering makes it easy to manoeuvre in the city, virtually shrinking its size. The power is sufficient for daily use, with enough oomph to accelerate from a traffic light or overtake when necessary. For those interested in numbers, the new Teramont can go from 0 to 100 km/h in under 9 seconds. However, it lacks the refinement of the predecessor’s silky smooth V6 and given the price differential between trims, offering the V6 or a power bump would have made sense.

The Teramont also rides well, coasting over bumps and undulations with ease. And with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, it also handles confidently, delivering traction and predictability at all reasonable speeds—ideal for a family vehicle. While it can handle beach drives without issue, serious off-roading would require significant upgrades. Observed fuel economy is a decent 14.8 L/100 km with a stop/start system to help it out. That number is expected to improve after a run-in period, offering somewhere between 500-600km from its 70-litre tank.

Features and practicality

Thankfully the Teramont is packed with most features deemed necessary for a family wagon. The wireless smartphone charger with its speedy 45W output is functional but could be more accessible. You can also use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to connect, especially if you prefer using google maps over the propriety software like I did. And there are plenty of USB-C ports scattered around which makes charging not an issue. The R-Line’s Harman Kardon audio system delivers good sound quality without being top-tier.

As for stowage factor, there are plenty of cupholders as before, along with a good-sized central cubby and door bins. The commodious boot offers 583 litres of storage, expanding to 2,735 litres with the two rear rows folded flat. And it can tow a decent weight as well. In terms of safety, it has a lane centring system, head-up display, 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control, which gives parents the surety they need. The Forward Collision Warning & Braking system even saved me once from a possible fender bender. Plus, installing a child seat was almost effortless.

Verdict

There is a beauty about things that do exactly what they were designed to do—that’s how I summed up the 2022 Teramont, and this newly refreshed 2024 Volkswagen Teramont keeps with that theme. It remains a well-rounded family SUV and owners will have no qualms about pageantry in the R-Line trim either. However, the less refined 4-cylinder engine and the capacitive touch A/C controls diminish its overall appeal slightly. Starting at Dh187,723, the Teramont comes with a four-year/60,000km service package, a five-year warranty, and three years of roadside assistance.

GOOD - Understated exterior design; spacious and practical; features