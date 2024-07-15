Atos secures funding of $1.82 billion to restructure its debt

Balance sheet posts 25 per cent jump year-on-year to hit a record Dh789.82 billion in April 2024 for the first time in its history
French IT company Atos said on Monday it had secured funding of 1.675 billion euros ($1.82 billion) to restructure its debt through a lock-up agreement with a group of banks and bondholders, accounting for more than 50% of its creditors.
Remaining creditors have the opportunity to participate in the agreement until July 22, Atos said.
The company said it had also secured interim financing of 800 million euros, of which 450 million euros was already accessible to it, providing it with the liquidity needed to fund its business until the financial restructuring plan is concluded.
Atos said the banks and bondholders did not intend to act in concert together and the company would remain "not controlled" after the end of the financial restructuring.
"The Board of directors will remain composed by a majority of independent directors, and certain creditors will have the right to propose the appointment of members and/or observers," Atos said.
The new governance will be announced after the end of the restructuring, expected at the end of 2024 or at the beginning of 2025, it added.
Lower rates are seen as beneficial to many corners of the market, including small-caps, real estate and industrials
The company says it has received over 530 orders for the entire 777-X family, which includes the 777-9
The country's crude oil production stood above the quota stipulated in the DoC agreement by 184 thousand barrels per day for June 2024
Weekly jobless claims fall 17,000 to 222,000 while continuing claims decline 4,000 to 1.852 million
Drugmaker says early study results support once-daily dosing, with no liver enzyme elevations observed in 1,400 healthy adult volunteers
The Mumbai-headquartered firm earns more than 80% of its revenue from Western markets.