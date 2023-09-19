AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 8:47 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 8:51 PM

AstraZeneca inaugurated its new sustainable offices in Dubai Science Park, a member of the Tecom group PJSC. The offices mark a critical milestone along the company’s carbon footprint reduction journey in the UAE.

The offices are part of a raft of measures by AstraZeneca to accelerate the transition to sustainable healthcare in the UAE, aligned with the company’s global Ambition Zero Carbon programme. Key plans include transitioning to electric vehicles (EV100) by 2025 and launching its first next generation inhaler with a near-zero global warming potential propellant in the UAE market.

The inauguration brought together Dr Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dr Ahmed Alkhazraji, Executive Director of Strategy and Policy at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Director of Public Health & Protection Department at Dubai Health authority alongside Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Tecom Group, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice-President of Dubai Science Park, and other senior health leaders in the UAE to highlight the need to accelerate the transition to net zero sustainable healthcare.

Spanning an area of 20,000 square feet, the new premises aim to achieve platinum standards in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement, as defined by the US Green Building Council.

Sameh El Fangary, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Cluster President of AstraZeneca, said: “Climate change is the biggest threat to human health, which is why as a healthcare company, we have a duty to act. AstraZeneca shares the UAE’s vision of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. Our sustainable offices will contribute to AstraZeneca’s drive to cut emissions and be science-based net zero by 2045 at the latest.

“What is particularly special about this event is witnessing the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem come together and recognise the interconnectedness between health equity, health resilience and climate action. It is clear that this is a mission that is to be led by all, for all.”

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice-President of Dubai Science Park, part of Tecom Group said: “As stewards of health and progress, science companies have a profound impact on society and the environment. Embracing sustainable practices ensures that our actions today do not compromise the well-being of future generations.

“Nurturing eco-friendly innovation can create a harmonious balance between scientific advancements and environmental preservation, and by prioritising sustainability, AstraZeneca has set a sterling example for the science sector. Its efforts align with Dubai Science Park’s goals to contribute to the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Dubai R&D Strategy and reinforce our ambition to enable sustainable scientific advancement.

The LEED platinum certification awards points based on the application of sustainability principles during the design, construction, and material selection of the new facility. It offers the opportunity for AstraZeneca’s offices at Dubai Science Park to serve as a benchmark for efficiency and sustainability in the science sector.

Dubai Science Park is part of Tecom Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Industrial City.