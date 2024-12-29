As tariffs loom, Gillette-razor maker P&G sourcing more steel from India

Gillette razors, a brand owned by Procter & Gamble, is seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York. — Reuters file

Procter & Gamble has overhauled its supply chain for the tiny, extra-thin strips of stainless steel in its Gillette razors to source from India, a move expected to help protect its margins from any tariffs US President-Elect Donald Trump may impose.

The stainless steel the Gillette-brand razor maker uses is highly specialised to prevent nicks and cuts and is only produced in large quantities by a handful of companies, none of which are located in the US, P&G has told the US Commerce Department in public filings.

A Reuters analysis of import records over the past four years shows that P&G has shifted where it buys the stainless steel for its top grooming brands in the United States, its biggest market, to a cheaper Indian manufacturer, a move that may help it offset higher costs in Trump’s second term.

The Cincinnati-based company now primarily obtains the steel for Gillette from New Delhi-based Jindal Stainless, according to the US import records for P&G subsidiaries, including Gillette.

Investors view P&G as a top operator in the competitive consumer products industry, with its margins exceeding those of rivals like Kimberly-Clark.

It’s a pattern P&G hopes to keep after Trump takes office in early 2025. During his first term, P&G faced $1.4 billion in external costs including tariffs that ate into profits.

A P&G spokesperson confirmed that the company has worked with Jindal, adding that details of its relationships with business partners are competitively sensitive. A spokesperson added that “it would not be accurate to point to cost as the sole driver of any sourcing decision.”

Previously P&G bought mostly pricier Japanese and Swedish steel for Gillette, according to the import records, provided exclusively to Reuters by ImportYeti. Hefty tariffs during Trump’s first term added to the costs of Japanese and Swedish steel, although P&G eventually secured an exemption from them.

Trump, who has said “tariff” is his favorite word, has pitched a fresh roster of tariffs, targeting China, Mexico and Canada, putting consumer-product makers on the defensive.

P&G’s Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said during meetings with investors on November 21 that the company will have to adjust its supply chain as it sees how Trump implements tariffs. Despite years of underperformance, recent strategies to improve its grooming business have been working, the division’s CEO, Gary Coombe, said.

Making steel for shaving razors is labor-intensive, giving Indian manufacturers an edge on cost, said Markus Moll, managing director at Steel & Metals Market Research, an independent market research company. He estimates Jindal’s steel is about 20-25 per cent cheaper than competitors.

He added that Jindal has been manufacturing the material for about 15 to 20 years for Indian clients.