Art of Living launches new campaign

Dr. Samer Al Omari, Managing Partner & CEO of Art of Living

Art of Living, Dubai's premier home decor destination, has launched its new campaign, "Does Your House Feel Like Home?", running from 11th to 27th October 2024 as part of the Dubai Home Festival.

This initiative provides residents with exclusive deals and opportunities to transform their homes into personal sanctuaries, catering to both homeowners and interior design professionals alike.

With the launch of the campaign, the brand seeks to engage Dubai’s diverse community by encouraging residents to transform their living spaces. Through this initiative, Art of Living aims to spark conversations around how homes can better align with the distinct tastes and lifestyles of their inhabitants. “Our goal is to inspire thoughtful conversations about what truly makes a house feel like home, providing not just products but the tools for meaningful transformation. By engaging with this campaign, we hope to encourage people to create spaces that offer both comfort and personal significance," said Dr. Samer Al Omari, Managing Partner & CEO of Art of Living.

Running throughout the Dubai Home Festival, the campaign presents the perfect opportunity for residents to reimagine their living spaces. Art of Living brings together over 30 brands in one destination, offering a diverse range of decor options that can help turn any house into a home.