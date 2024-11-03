Arab Bank Group reports net profit of $748.6 million for first nine months of 2024

Arab Bank Group has reported net income after tax of $748.6 million in the first nine months of this year compared to $630.3 million for the same period last year, with an increase of 19%.

The Group’s assets grew by 6% reaching $70.5 billion. At constant currency loans grew by 8% to reach $38.3 billion, while deposits grew by 7% to reach $51.9 billion. The Group maintained its solid capital base with a total equity of $11.9 billion.

Sabih Masri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated that the results reflect the successful and consistent execution of the Group’s growth strategy and its prudent approach towards managing risks, liquidity and capital to ensure achieving growth objectives despite challenging market environment.

Randa Sadik, Chief Executive Officer, stated that the Group continues to achieve growth milestones across different segments. Ms. Sadik highlighted that the bank’s net operating income grew by 12% driven by diversified core banking activities, and improvement of operating efficiency. She added that the Group’s performance in the first nine months of this year reflect its business model resilience to challenging market conditions with loan-to-deposit ratio at 73.9%, and credit provisions against non-performing loans above 100%, and capital adequacy ratio of 17.7%.