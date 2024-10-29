Andalusia Group bags youngest independent property developer award

A key player in the Dubai real estate industry under the leadership of Saleh Tabakh, Andalusia Group clinched the the youngest independent property developer award at the Fashion Factor season 9.

After entrenching in the Turkish market, Andalusia Group is now focussing on adding value to Dubai’s architectural landscape. The Andalusia group consists of a number of companies that specialize in investment and development, with interest in various sectors such as real estate, retail, health care and hospitality.

Tabakh said, “I am really happy to win the youngest independent property developer award at the show. With great pride, we say Andalusia Group distinguishes itself in creating remarkable building structures that add value to Dubai’s architectural landscape. Having been a part of the real estate industry for so long, I have developed a keen insight into industry trends, market needs, and customer demand. My passion only grows stronger with each project that I deliver, which includes over 18 mega projects and 60,000 units.”