Anax Developments to launch $1 billion projects in Dubai

Anax Developments, a subsidiary of Anax Holding, plans to bring in a cumulative project value of $1 billion to the market in the next year, with a pipeline of upcoming projects.

As part of this endevour, Anax launched its second project, Evora Residences, a new tower at Al Furjan. The project is scheduled for completion in Q3 2026.

Evora Residences will feature 10 residential floors and offers a range of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Evora Residences will offer an end-user focused 30/70 payment plan with prices starting at Dh1,068,777 for one-bedroom apartments.

Each apartment will be equipped with Bosch kitchen appliances and sanitary ware by TEKA. Residents will benefit from an extensive network of modern amenities, including retail hubs, adventure parks, fitness clubs, a well paved jogging track around the residences and other recreational areas, ensuring a harmonious lifestyle. Satish Sanpal, Chairman of Anax Holding, commented: “With Evora Residences, given its location in the family-friendly Al Furjan community, our priority was to combine urban living and peaceful surroundings. We have strived to capture this essence throughout our design process, a philosophy that will continue to dominate across all our future projects as we continue to build with Anax Developments and bring more than 2,000 homes to the market in the next twelve months.” Ravi Bhirani, Managing Director of Anax Developments added: “This project, along with our upcoming developments in Meydan, and Dubai Islands reinforces our commitment to enhancing Dubai’s residential landscape with elevated living across each of our new ventures. We strive to cater to a diverse audience at various price points ensuring that exceptional residential experiences are accessible to a broad spectrum of investors and home buyers. With Al Furjan being an emerging and highly desirable destination for families seeking a peaceful environment with green spaces and modern amenities, along with a promising ROI, launching a project here was a strategic decision to steer our efforts towards our goals.”

Conveniently located, Evora Residences is well-connected by two Metro Stations and offers easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The development’s location in Al Furjan ensures proximity to Dubai’s premier leisure and retail destinations.