Aliph Capital invests in Sanipex Group, acquiring a sizeable stake in Bagnodesign owner

Aliph Capital, an ADGM based private equity manager, announces acquisition of a 25% stake in Sanipex Group – a leading homegrown lifestyle product supplier.

The investment follows Aliph’s investment in the UAE’s pet retail sector – aligning with its strategy of deploying capital in high-quality, market leading GCC companies.

Sanipex Group provides high quality bathroom, kitchen, surface, lighting, and outdoor solutions to retail, corporate, and trade customers across the GCC and beyond. With showrooms, distribution reach, and trade partners, the group has a presence in over 30 countries and commands a leading market share with its homegrown bathroom brand, Bagnodesign, and is rapidly expanding into new categories including kitchen appliances and outdoor furniture.

Huda Al-Lawati, Founder & CEO of Aliph Capital, commented:

“We are delighted to announce Aliph Capital’s investment in Sanipex Group. The Company’s market leadership, skilled management team, strong track record, and high growth potential, make it a perfect fit for our investment strategy. We look forward to working with Daryl and the wider Sanipex Group as it continues to cement its leadership position. Whilst the Bagnodesign brand is poised for continued growth and new market entry, we also expect to see significant growth from the in-house developed Bystro kitchen appliance line and the company’s gymkhana outdoor furniture products.” Daryl Barker, Founder and Group Managing Director of Sanipex Group, said: “We’re excited to welcome Aliph as a strategic partner. Their expertise will be instrumental in supporting our long-term strategic vision and expansion plans. Sanipex Group remains dedicated to maintaining its brand differentiation across categories and serving its customers with the highest commitment to quality. Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited about a number of key developments, including opening additional showrooms in the UAE and Qatar, as well as the launch of our new flagship Design Centre concept on Jumeirah Beach Road. This new space will cater specifically to interior designers, developers, and the broader luxury sector. We are presenting a curated offering designed to continue elevating our offerings and delivering exceptional experiences across our entire portfolio “ Aliph’s investment in Sanipex Group comes at an exciting time. The UAE’s real estate market in particular continues to demonstrate momentum – particularly in the luxury segment – driving growth for suppliers of high-end lifestyle products. Aliph’s investment will see its Founder & CEO, Huda Al-Lawati, and Managing Director, Gaurav Wadhwa, join the Sanipex Group board; sharing their expertise to support the Company’s market expansion and growth trajectory.

PwC Middle East acted as the exclusive Corporate Finance M&A advisor to the shareholders of Sanipex Group on this transaction. Clyde & Co served as the legal advisor to the shareholders of Sanipex Group and Latham & Watkins served as the legal advisors to Aliph Capital on this transaction.