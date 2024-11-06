Al Zorah begins early handover of exclusive 21 beachfront villas

Al Zorah Development (Private) Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, and the leading real estate master developer of Al Zorah City, has commenced ahead of schedule the handover of “Exclusive 21” Beachfront Villas project on Al Zorah City Beach. This milestone reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to high-quality developments, customer trust, and support for the real estate market.

“Exclusive 21” is a residential complex comprising 21 luxury simplex villas directly overlooking the pristine seashore of Al Zorah City, adjacent to Iconic 5-Star beach resort of Al Zorah City. With residents now moving in, the villas offer a unique living experience that blends modern architectural design with beachfront views, catering to the contemporary lifestyle of families seeking tranquility, privacy and elegance.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development (Private) Company, said, “We are delighted to welcome our residents to “Exclusive 21”, delivering this project marks a significant achievement for us and reinforces our commitment to innovative design and meeting the aspirations of our customers. We take pride in achieving ahead of schedule handover according to the highest international standards, integrating all elements that contribute to an exceptional quality of life.” He added, “The successful early handover of “Exclusive 21” enhances the successes achieved by Al Zorah Development Company in creating an attractive climate for investment and injects renewed vitality into the real estate development sector. This aligns with our vision to position Al Zorah as the holistic lively beach and golf destination of the northern emirates and the center of real estate attraction, tourism, and societal well-being.”

He pointed out the importance of the project in serving the objectives of the development and expansion plan, providing an ideal and modern environment for residents in terms of space, design, and lifestyle within an integrated sustainable community.