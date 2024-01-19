Partner Content By KT Engage
Al Shirawi Machinery and HD Hyundai Construction Equipment forge strategic partnership to revolutionise the UAE construction industry
In a ground-breaking move set to redefine the landscape of the construction industry in the UAE, Al Shirawi Machinery and HD Hyundai Construction Equipment have officially joined forces.
The partnership, marked by a ceremonial signing event, brings together the esteemed expertise and pioneering spirit of two industry leaders committed to innovation and operational excellence.
Key figures present at the partnership signing ceremony:
Jehseung Yoo, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the UAE
Mohamed Abdulla Mohamed Al Shirawi, chairman of Oasis Investment Company.
Jason Byun, senior vice president and head of overseas sales at Hyundai Construction Equipment.
Thani Al Shirawi, CEO of Al Shirawi Machinery, vice chairman, and group deputy managing director at Oasis Investment Company and Al Shirawi Group.
Eli Park, managing director, Middle East and Africa, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment.
The ceremony was also graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including deputy consul general Young-Joon CHOI, and distinguished representatives from HD Hyundai.
About the partnership:
This collaboration symbolises a fusion of pioneering spirit and rich heritage, poised to transform the construction industry in the UAE through cutting-edge technology. Al Shirawi Machinery, a distinguished HD Hyundai equipment dealer in the UAE, will contribute its extensive experience in supplying a wide