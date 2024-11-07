Al Habtoor Real Estate marks milestone in luxury project

Thomas Murdoch; Executive Director; Sales & Marketing, Al Habtoor Real Estate (left) with Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor; Vice Chairman & CEO, Al Habtoor Group and Mohammad Al Huraiz; General Manager, Al Habtoor Real Estate (right) at the event in Dubai.

Al Habtoor Real Estate’s luxurious residential project, The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand has reached the above-ground construction phase in a record time.

A technical presentation offered insights into the project site, leading seamlessly to a speech by Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Al Habtoor Group. The night continued with captivating performances by a renowned band, followed by breathtaking fireworks that lit up the sky. Guests were treated to an exquisite selection of canapés and fine drinks, making it an unforgettable evening of celebration and elegance, capped off by the successful booking of 100 units during the evening.

At an event to mark the occasion, Al Habtoor Real Estate introduced an incentive for top-performing external agents in November and December—the opportunity to win a Bentley. The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand, situated at Jumeirah Beach, is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Dubai Marina. The development offers 2 to 4-bedroom apartments, townhouses, and penthouses, all with private beach access.

Security and convenience are paramount, with 24/7 security, concierge services, and valet parking ensuring a lifestyle of exclusivity. The prime location near the marina guarantees easy access to the finest dining and retail experiences, making it a coveted address in JBR.