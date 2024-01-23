Partner Content By KT Engage
Aksum Group spearheads global defense innovation; marches towards World Police Summit
The year 2024 is marked to be the year of completing the expansion of Aksum Group licensed to operate in two countries: UAE and Uzbekistan
In a significant announcement, the management of Aksum Group has revealed its participation in the World Police Summit scheduled for March 2024. This commitment underscores the steadfast support of the Dubai Police and signals the continuous engagement of Aksum Marine in this global law enforcement initiative. This marks another year of active involvement in the prestigious event, solidifying Aksum Marine's position not only as a regular exhibitor but also as a steadfast sponsor of the integrated conference and exhibition. The event focuses on the future of local, regional, and international policing, public safety, and security.
Aksum Marine is the first subsidiary of Aksum Group. Being a new but solid player in defense arena it is overtaking two fields: armored vehicles manufacturing and armored and special purpose boats construction.
Established in 2019, Aksum Marine Industries has rapidly become a trusted manufacturer of high-speed and armored boats for special purposes. The company ensures secure and swift water transportation in conflict-prone areas, as well as in inland and coastal waters globally.
In a bid to diversify its product line, Aksum Group founded Aksum VPK in 2020, boasting massive manufacturing facilities in Uzbekistan. This subsidiary focuses on developing and manufacturing top-of-the-line armored vehicles, adhering to the core principle that security cannot be compromised. Recognising the need for expansion, Aksum Marine VPK has set up a new factory in Uzbekistan to cover the CIS and European maritime market.
The strategic expansion of Aksum Group also includes the establishment of Aksum Armored Vehicles in Dubai, with its launch scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. This facility aims to provide tactical and commercial armored vehicles to international clients, including militaries, embassies, consulates, NGOs, UN departments, security companies, and VIP clients.
Ulugbekhon Maksumov, founder of Aksum Group, spearheads these initiatives with a vision to penetrate the MENA and American markets, completing the formation of the group.
Beyond the World Police Summit, Aksum Group actively participates in other prominent events, with a notable presence at the IDEX/NAVDEX exhibition. The successful showcasing of Aksum Marine and Aksum VPK products at the 2023 edition, including live demonstrations, has fueled interest and encouraged continued participation in this key defense exhibition. The IDEX/NAVDEX exhibition, recognised as one of the leading platforms in the region, serves as a crucial opportunity for Aksum Group to display its latest technologies to decision-makers within the global defense sector. The group eagerly anticipates the next edition in 2025, aiming for full exposure of its diverse projects.