Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, with Sheeraz Hasan

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 9:43 PM

The Token 2049 event in Singapore is brimming with steep anticipation as the ‘Fame King’ Sheeraz Hasan reveals his vision for the entertainment industry. His platforms, Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai, redefine how the world’s biggest brands, celebrities, and influencers come to life.

These go far beyond basic text-to-video technology as they dive into advanced movies, TV shows, scriptwriting, animation, music videos, commercials, and many more functionalities.

Some of the biggest names in finance and tech, including American billionaire and cryptocurrency legend Brock Pierce and no less than Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, have expressed their strong interest in Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai for absolutely surpassing all perceived AI capabilities.

Both Sheeraz and Brock have been spotted hanging out during the event, and this means one thing: when two of the best minds meet, exceptional, phenomenal, and supreme results are produced! Furthermore, heaps of industry giants eagerly flock to partner with the FAME King himself, recognizing these platforms’ incredible ability to control and transform everyone’s perception of entertainment. While others stick to small-scale and incremental AI developments, Sheeraz goes massive as his tools lead the production of the next wave of global A-Listers. He has boosted the careers of Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Logan Paul, Jake Paul, and many more. Through Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai Sheeraz aims to create digital celebrities. Both enable him to influence the entertainment industry with the rise of AI-generated stars while forging high-level industry collaborations meant to further spark AI’s global impact.

Sheeraz took the Token 2049 event in Dubai by storm. The same effect is happening in Singapore. Possession of these powerful tools, such as Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai, commands the full support of the finance world and tech leaders such from crypto exchanges Bybit, Binance and OKX.