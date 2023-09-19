AI-powered robots could dominate industrial operations in the GCC

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 9:51 PM

Artificial Intelligence-powered robots could dominate industrial operations in the GCC as a number of local businesses are bringing the latest AI-powered robots in the market for commercial deployment that could help the GCC inspection robots market to grow at 18.88 per cent from $6.26 billion in 2022 to $25 billion in 2030, according to a report by Global Information Inc, a US-based market intelligence provider.

Many UAE entities and government departments have started testing and deploying robots in limited scale. However, the industrial landscape is about to change with the mass deployment of industrial robots in large scale. Meanwhile, Sigma Enterprises, a UAE-based energy industry solutions provider, has signed a partnership with ANYbotics to deploy large-scale inspection robots in the UAE’s growing energy industry, which will further automate the industrial sector.

The UAE government is also promoting the deployment of Artificial Intelligence and robotics in industries across the UAE, to make them more efficient, agile and sustainable. Global robotics technology market size valued at $62.75 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $189.36 billion by 2027. Rise in need for automation and safety in organisations and availability of affordable, energy-efficient robots are driving market, said a report by the UAE Ministry of Economy.

“Inspection robots are used to check manufacturing processes, pipelines, transportation networks and other monitoring activities. Robotic inspection systems are highly useful for keeping an eye on industrial manufacturing processes. Robots can also gather, store and produce data regarding goods and services that have already undergone inspection. The ability of inspection robots to examine objects and locations that humans are unable to see with their unaided eyes is one of the market’s main growth drivers. Inspection robots can be used to successfully monitor areas of objects that are impossible for humans to observe,” said a Global Information Inc (GII) spokesperson.

“Additionally, inspection robots protect workers safety by preventing them from physically inspecting hazardous or risky situations. Furthermore, data gathered throughout the monitoring process can be organised, examined and reported using inspection robots.”

ANYbotics said it strengthens its presence in the Middle East, appointing Sigma Enterprises as a reseller partner for the UAE. “Sigma Enterprises, part of the privately-held diversified holding company Mazrui International, will increase inspection robot deployment in the region’s oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, and transportation sectors. ANYbotics’ advanced mobile robots perform autonomous inspections, asset monitoring, and anomaly detection in complex industrial environments,” a joint statement by ANYbotics and Sigma Entrprises, said.

“Sigma Enterprises will offer the ANYmal inspection solution, support services, customer training, and technical expertise. The partnership and ANYmal will be showcased at ADIPEC 2023 (International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference) in Abu Dhabi, October 2-5. Sigma Enterprises and ANYbotics have combined their automation and advanced-legged robotics expertise to provide unparalleled industrial inspection solutions. By leveraging local expertise, industry networks, and proximity to key players delivered through Sigma, ANYbotics can better address the specific needs of production facilities, improve customer support and build a strong position in this crucial market.”

Satschin Bansal, Global VP Strategic Alliances & Partnerships, ANYbotics, said, “As part of the Mazrui Group, Sigma Enterprises provides one of the UAE’s best-in-class calibration and technology support services. Growing ANYbotics’ presence in the region and focusing on expanding our partner network with accomplished reseller partners like Sigma Enterprises are strategic initiatives that drive our growth, increase market penetration and accelerate the global adoption of our robotic inspection solutions.”

With the addition of ANYbotics’ robots to its portfolio and the introduction of state-of-the-art robotic inspection technology in the region, Sigma Enterprises is changing the inspection landscape. ANYbotics’ inspection solutions increase safety by reducing worker exposure to hazardous environments, improve predictive maintenance through early detection of equipment anomalies, and optimize production through more accurate and frequent data collection.

ANYbotics’ advanced autonomous robots are designed to perform autonomous inspection, monitoring, and anomaly detection tasks in diverse and complex industrial environments. They provide immediate added value by integrating as an end-to-end solution with asset management software and digital twin platforms that enable customers to automate inspections easily. Leveraging its extensive experience in oil and gas, power generation, and utilities, Sigma Enterprises offers ANYmal and ANYmal X inspection solutions including a range of local support services, customer training, and technical expertise to ensure successful implementation and operation.

Marwan Moubarak, Managing Director, Sigma Enterprises, said, “At Sigma, we are proud to work with world-leading technology brands from America, Europe, and Japan, among others. By partnering with ANYbotics, Sigma Enterprises can leverage its expertise in advanced technology to expand its offerings and provide effective solutions to its customers.