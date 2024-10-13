Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

AI in entertainment a key focus at Gitex in Dubai

Sheeraz Hasan introducing Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai platforms to tech leaders

Published: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 11:47 PM

Updated: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 11:46 PM

GITEX Global 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Center is a premier technology exhibition featuring showcases from tech companies and startups, conferences with industry leaders, networking opportunities, a dedicated startup launchpad, competitions recognizing innovation, live demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies, and participation from global representatives, all focused on advancing emerging trends like AI, 5G, and smart cities.

Fame King Sheeraz Hasan is introducing his Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai platforms to industry leaders and billionaire tech enthusiasts. Both platforms attracted keen interest from government agencies and companies and other business moguls who were eager to either forge partnerships or invest in this technology and some even wanting to buyout both AI brands he owns.


He is participating in high-profile dinners and other high-net-worth networking opportunities that further bolstered connections with influential figures in the artificial intelligence industry. This event serves as an ideal avenue for him to engage with potential collaborators as he is discussing how Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai could transform traditional entertainment paradigms into awe-inspiring and jaw-dropping disruptive masterpieces.


