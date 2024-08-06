Adnoc, Osaka Gas sign long-term deal for LNG delivery

General view of Panorama Digital Command Centre at the Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi. — Reuters file

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 9:11 PM

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said on Tuesday that it has signed a long-term heads of agreement with Osaka Gas, one of the largest utility companies in Japan, for the delivery of up to 0.8 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Under the agreement, LNG cargoes will be shipped to the destination ports of Osaka Gas and its Singapore-based subsidiary, Osaka Gas Energy Supply and Trading Pte. Ltd.

The LNG will primarily be sourced from Adnoc’s lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project, which is currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, and is expected to start commercial operations in 2028

Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Adnoc senior vice-president of marketing, said the landmark LNG agreement, Adnoc’s first long-term LNG deal with Osaka Gas, underscores the strong, long-standing energy partnership between the UAE and Japan. “This agreement further enhances Adnoc’s position as a reliable and responsible global energy provider and reflects our commitment to help meet Japan’s energy needs with secure and sustainable energy solutions. The Ruwais LNG project supports our broader strategy to expand our global LNG footprint to enable the energy transition.”