Adnoc L&S strengthens global presence with $1.04 billion acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8

Navig8 is an international shipping pool operator and commercial management company with a modern owned fleet of 32 tankers and a presence in 15 cities across five continents. — Supplied photo

Adnoc Logistics and Services plc, a global energy maritime logistics company, on Wednesday announced the completion of its acquisition of an 80 per cent stake in Navig8 TopCo Holdings Inc for $1.04 billion (Dh3.8 billion).

The company will acquire the remaining 20 per cent ownership in mid-2027, for deferred consideration of between $335 million and $450 million (Dh1.2 billion to Dh1.7 billion), dependent on Ebitda delivery ad-interim, payable at that time.

This value-accretive acquisition is expected to boost Adnoc L&S’ earnings per share by at least 20 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024. Adnoc L&S will unlock significant value of at least $20 million (Dh73.4 million) in synergies per annum from 2026.

Navig8 is an international shipping pool operator and commercial management company with a modern owned fleet of 32 tankers and a presence in 15 cities across five continents. The Navig8 Group also holds investments in technical management companies, a marine fuels provider operating in over a thousand ports worldwide, and other enterprises serving the marine sector.

“This acquisition is a key milestone in Adnoc L&S’ transformational growth strategy and further strengthens the company’s position as a leading global energy maritime logistics company,” Adnoc L&S said in a statement. Following its successful integration of Zakher Marine International (ZMI) in 2022, this latest move is another important step in the company’s strategy of continued global expansion, unlocking new value for its customers and shareholders, and opening up new opportunities for commercial growth and expansion into new markets. Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of Adnoc L&S, said: “The completion of this landmark acquisition is a significant milestone in our transformational growth strategy. By integrating Navig8’s extensive fleet and global presence, we can enhance our service offerings, generating substantial value for customers and shareholders. This strategic move unlocks new opportunities for commercial growth and expansion into new markets, reinforcing our position as a leading global energy maritime logistics company.” The acquisition enables Adnoc L&S to expand its service portfolio by adding commercial pooling and bunkering services, internationalising commercial reach and technical management, and extending ESG-focused industrial and digital solutions.

Nicolas Busch, CEO of Navig8, said: “We are excited to join forces with Adnoc L&S and the wider Adnoc Group. This achievement highlights the exceptional efforts of the Navig8 team over the past two decades, setting the stage for this next phase. Together, we aim to deliver even greater benefits to our customers, supporting Adnoc L&S’s growth and expanding Navig8’s presence in new markets.”