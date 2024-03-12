Adnoc issues early EPC award for Ruwais LNG project

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 9:24 PM

Adnoc announced on Tuesday that it has issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) for early engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities to a joint venture, led by Technip Energies, with JGC Corporation and National Petroleum Construction Company PJSC for its low-carbon liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi.

With the final investment decision (FID) expected this year, the Ruwais LNG project is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, executive vice-president, downstream business management at Adnoc, said: “The Ruwais LNG project will reinforce Adnoc’s position as a reliable global natural gas supplier, underscoring its pivotal role and contribution to global energy security. The project is set to significantly contribute to the Al Dhafra region’s economy by boosting the local industrial ecosystem, attracting further investments and creating a vital energy trade gateway in Al Ruwais Industrial City.”

Once completed, the project will consist of two 4.8 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6mmtpa, and is set to more than double Adnoc’s LNG production capacity, from 6mmtpa to around 15mmtpa.

Natural gas is a key transition fuel and the low-carbon LNG project in Al Ruwais Industrial City underscores Adnoc’s commitment to decarbonization, sustainability and innovation.

In December 2023, Adnoc signed a 15-year LNG supply agreement with China’s ENN for the delivery of 1mmtpa of LNG from the project. In October 2023, Adnoc awarded Baker Hughes a $400 million (Dh1.47 billion) contract for the supply of essential long lead items. Early civil works at the site have already commenced.