Abu Dhabi to ease business setup process as new authority announced

Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced four new initiatives and strategies, including the launch of a new entity which would make establishing business easier and faster in the UAE capital, as well as a new industrial zone for new technological solutions and localised production.

The four new initiatives, launched on Wednesday, the first day of Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW), include the launch of the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (Adra), Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ADCCI) New Strategy, the new strategy of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) and MEZN Venture Studios, and the launch of the Family Business Council.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, launched the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (Adra), an arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to streamline business setup and regulatory compliance, acting as the single point for business registration and reporting in the Emirate’s mainland and free zones.

The authority will centralise and streamline business registration across the Emirate’s mainland and its economic free zones, ensuring compliance with UAE and international regulations.

The first edition of ADBW is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec), where senior-level public and private sector officials will address different topics.

New strategy was also announced by Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) and MZN Venture Studios.

The MZN Venture Studios is the new industrial zone focused on new technological solutions and localised production. It will attract foreign direct investment with incentive packages and provide infrastructure and shared services supporting key industries' growth.

The Khalifa Fund, a government-run not-for-profit economic development fund that supports small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), launched a new strategy to ensure it continues to provide the right support, business-boosting measures, and friendly ecosystems to empower SMEs to thrive across the Emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Family Business Council was also launched on Wednesday to support these businesses and a new generation of their leaders. The Council will help family-owned businesses identify priorities and challenges and provide support in addressing these through innovative solutions and investment.

"As a rising economic powerhouse and the richest city for sovereign wealth in the world, we cannot help but reflect on the remarkable journey that has brought us to this moment," said Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber. In addition, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) launched its new strategy, which positions the chamber as a premium business accelerator for the private sector in Abu Dhabi. The new strategy solidifies the Emirate's business ecosystem by connecting businesses with local and international markets. Al Zaabi added that the Abu Dhabi Chamber's new strategic roadmap is a transformative initiative "designed for the private sector, by the private sector, to grow further and farther." He said: "This roadmap is a result of extensive discussions over the past few months between key stakeholders from both public and private sectors to prioritise the ease of doing business, accelerate growth in key sectors, empower SMEs and family businesses to prosper in regional and global markets," added Al Zaabi.