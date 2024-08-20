Abu Dhabi Chamber reports 23.8% YoY increase in issuing certificates of origin

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:46 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:54 PM

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), has developed a research paper, which revealed a 23.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the number of certificates of origin issued between January and May 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

In a satement on Tuesday, the chamber said that this significant growth reflects Abu Dhabi's expanding exports and underscores local efforts to boost trade opportunities and enhance the UAE's global trade footprint.

The paper highlighted the top 10 regional and global markets targeted for exports by Abu Dhabi Chamber members, which are, respectively: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, USA, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and India.

The study indicated that the chamber's efforts contributed to an increase in local commercial activity compared to 2023, coinciding with a rise in the number of new industrial companies registered with the Abu Dhabi Chamber.

The transportation and storage sector witnessed a remarkable 78% increase between January and May 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Additionally, the paper observed that by the end of 2023, the total value of the UAE's non-oil foreign trade with countries with which it has signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA), both those implemented and those nearing conclusion, surpassed AED390 billion.