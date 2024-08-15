E-Paper

Abu Dhabi adds 30 new activities to freelancer licence

More than 1,000 licences were issued in 2023 for various freelance activities

by

Waheed Abbas
Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM

Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 11:55 AM

Thirty activities have been added to the freelancer licence in Abu Dhabi, authorities announced on Thursday.

Based on the advisory released by the Abu Dhabi Business Centre (ADBC) at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added), the activities will cover areas like:


  • Artificial intelligence (AI) development
  • Designing electronic equipment, device systems and software
  • Oil and natural gas fields production software design
  • Data classification and analysis services
  • Development and innovation for computer systems and programmes
  • Production models by 3D imaging
  • Online players support service providers

The freelancer professional Licence allows experts and skilled individuals to offer their services to organisations, institutions, companies, and individuals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Eligibility

To obtain the licence, the applicant must have experience in a specific field or industry or have earned an academic or professional achievement in that field. Added has previously established a regulatory framework, work regulations, and general requirements for the freelancer professional licence.

The licence can also be acquired through the TAMM app.

As many as 1,013 licences were issued over the past year for various freelance activities, said Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, executive director of the ADBC.

"We remain committed to continuing our efforts to provide a supportive and vibrant environment for innovation and to enhance the contribution of professionals to economic growth, solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as a preferred destination for talents, businesses, and investments,” he said.

