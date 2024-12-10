A winning year: CFI Financial Group drives innovation forward at iconic event in the presence of global brand ambassador Lewis Hamilton

Moderated by the charismatic Kris Fade, the event celebrated a remarkable year while boldly showcasing the company’s future ambitions

What happens when you combine the thrill of a world-class leading online trading provider, Lewis Hamilton, and the stunning Museum of the Future? Magic. On December 3, 2024, CFI Financial Group hosted an unforgettable event, aptly named "CFI Driven By Success", marking a year of groundbreaking achievements and global expansion.

The event had everything you'd expect from a trailblazer in online trading - a dazzling venue, high-octane energy, and even a Formula 1™ legend. Yes, you heard that right - seven-time World Champion and CFI's Global Brand Ambassador, Lewis Hamilton, took center stage, sharing insights on resilience, precision, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Moderated by the ever-charismatic Kris Fade, the panel discussion was a highlight, offering guests a rare glimpse into the mindset of a champion, perfectly aligned with CFI's ethos of innovation and leadership.

A Year for the Record Books

CFI hit all the right notes in 2024, achieving jaw-dropping milestones that firmly established its place among the top global players in online trading. The numbers speak for themselves - a whopping $1.03 trillion in trading volume in Q3 alone. But the success wasn't confined to numbers; it spanned continents. The group made bold moves, expanding its global footprint across five continents, entering new markets like Azerbaijan, South Africa, Palestine, and Oman while bolstering its UAE presence with new offices in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

But CFI didn't just grow - it dazzled. Through impactful campaigns across digital platforms, TV, radio, and out-of-home media, the company became a household name. Strategic partnerships with powerhouses like Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways, along with sponsorships of marquee events like the Saudi Super Cup, USA Games, UFC 308, and NBA Games, further elevated its profile. And if that wasn't enough, collaborations with global icons like AC Milan ensured that CFI was playing in the big leagues.

Celebrating Success, CFI Style

The event was as much a celebration as it was a vision for the future. Co-founder Eduardo Fakhoury took the stage to recount the company’s transformative journey. "This year has been a game-changer for us," he said. "Together, we are paving the way for a future full of innovation and opportunity."

Interactive race car simulators, a live DJ, and an electrifying atmosphere added a fun twist to the night, reminding everyone that CFI doesn't just talk about innovation - it lives it.

As CFI looks ahead, co-founder and managing director Hisham Mansour remarked: "Our achievements this year are just the beginning. We are driven to push further, break new ground, and empower traders worldwide with the best and latest tools."

The Road Ahead

With a year like 2024 in the rearview mirror, CFI is racing ahead into a future fueled by innovation, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to empowering traders. If the "CFI Driven by Success" event is any indicator, the journey ahead promises to be as exhilarating as a Formula 1™ race - fast-paced, bold, and unstoppable.