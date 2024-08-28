2 new Salik gates: Company to pay Dh2.73 billion to RTA for new toll gates

Photo: KT reader (Image used for illustrative purposes)

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:47 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 10:50 AM

Dubai’s toll gate operator Salik Company on Wednesday revised upward its financial guidance with revenue-generating trips expected to increase 7-8 per cent in 2024.

The announcement comes as new toll gates in Business Bay and Al Safa South will be operational by the end of November this year, taking the total toll gates from 8 to 10.

“Salik expects to see an increase in annual revenue-generating trips with the operation of the Business Bay and Al Safa South gates supported by the positive macro-economic factors in Dubai. Upon their operational launch which is expected to be by the end of November 2024, the new gates are expected to generate a revenue impact from the starting date till the end of 2024,” it said.

During the first half of 2024, Salik saw 238.5 million vehicles pass through its eight toll gates, resulting in Dh1.1 billion in revenues, up by 5.6 per cent from the same period last year. Revenues from toll usage, comprising 87.1 per cent of total revenue, rose by 4.9 per cent year-on-year to Dh953.8 million.

It recently published new terms and conditions whereby UAE motorists will face a maximum fine of Dh10,000 per vehicle annually.

Under the new conditions, the highest aggregate amount of fines related to the Salik tolling system that may be imposed per vehicle for violation shall not exceed Dh10,000 in any given calendar year from January 1 to December 31, it added.

Dh2.73 billion combined value of 2 new gates

On Wednesday, Salik Company said the combined valuation of the two new toll gates has been valued at a total of Dh2.734 billion.

In a statement published on the Dubai Financial Market website, it said the Business Bay Gate is valued at Dh2.265 billion and the Al Safa South Gate is valued at Dh469 million.

Salik will pay RTA for the two new gates over a period of six years starting from the end of November 2024. The annual instalment will be Dh455.7 million, to be paid in two equal instalments of Dh227.9 million each, every six months, which will be provided from the company's own financial resources.