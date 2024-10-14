18 Irish companies to showcase advancements in AI, fintech at Gitex 2024

Visitors at Gitex 2024 on October 14, 2014. KT Photo: Shihab

Eighteen companies will be presenting advancements in AI, fintech, and quantum computing at Gitex Global 2024 in Dubai.

The companies will also offer advanced technologies for smart cities, with a focus on urban mobility, public safety, and infrastructure, along with innovations aimed at improving patient care.

Additionally, they will showcase wearable tech for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, as well as sustainability solutions in renewable energy and waste management that align with the UAE’s Green Economy Vision.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Throughout Gitex, the companies will participate in Expand North Star, a leading event for startups and scale-ups, where they will connect with key stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers.

Through attending various sessions, they will gain insights into the UAE business landscape. They will also benefit from B2B networking opportunities that will allow them to connect with regional leaders and business influencers. This will help them form strategic partnerships that will support their long-term growth in the Middle East.

The presence of these 18 companies at Gitex Global 2024 marks a significant step in Ireland’s expanding role as a global tech hub. This also shows Ireland's commitment to expanding into the UAE and GCC markets.

Through partnership with Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Irish government’s trade and innovation agency Enterprise Ireland, is able to bring these companies to Gitex, opening them to networking opportunities.