Tapping into 2025 resolutions

When it comes to gender-specific trends, women in the UAE are leading the charge in prioritising health and travel.

The New Year’s resolution — an age-old tradition that remains alive and thriving. Every January, millions of people take stock of their lives and vow to make meaningful changes. According to a new YouGov survey of 18,000 respondents across 17 global markets, 2025 is no exception. From physical fitness and financial health to mental well-being and family connections, the survey reveals fascinating insights into the aspirations people hold for the year ahead.

As one respondent enthusiastically remarked, “There’s something magical about the New Year. It feels like a fresh page in the book of life.”

Global Goals: Health and Wealth Lead the Way

The survey finds that the global focus for 2025 is clear: better health and stronger finances. Worldwide, 52 per cent of respondents aim to improve their physical health, with this resolution particularly popular in Indonesia and India (65 per cent each), as well as Italy (64 per cent) and Singapore (61 per cent). Managing finances better is the second most common resolution, with 38 per cent of participants worldwide prioritising this goal. Indonesians once again top this category, with 74 per cent planning to focus on financial discipline, followed by Hong Kongers at 60 per cent.

While health and finances dominate, other resolutions reflect a more holistic approach to self-improvement: 35 per cent of respondents wish to spend more time with family, 33 per cent want to improve mental health, and 30 per cent dream of traveling more.

“The New Year offers an opportunity to reset,” says one respondent. “Whether it’s about hitting the gym, saving money, or reconnecting with loved ones, it’s a chance to prioritize what truly matters.”

The UAE: Fitness First, Finances Second

Zooming in on the UAE, the survey polled 1,006 residents and found that physical fitness is the top priority for 2025. A significant 58 per cent of respondents in the country identified fitness improvement as their main goal, echoing global trends.

“The UAE has always been a hub for wellness and fitness,” notes an anonymous fitness enthusiast. “With state-of-the-art gyms, fitness communities, and a climate that encourages outdoor activities, it’s no surprise that physical health is top of mind.”

Following fitness, 52 per cent of UAE respondents aim to manage their finances better. Financial prudence resonates deeply in the region, where the cost of living and aspirations for a secure future often dictate spending habits. “In a country like the UAE, where opportunities abound, being financially smart is key to unlocking personal and professional success,” says a financial advisor based in Dubai.

Rounding out the top three is a desire to spend more time with family and friends (50 per cent). As one respondent puts it, “In a fast-paced city like Dubai, time is precious. Spending it with family is the ultimate luxury.”

Mind and Screen: Prioritising Mental Health and Digital Detox

Mental health is another area gaining traction. In the UAE, 42 per cent of residents aim to prioritise mental well-being in 2025, highlighting a growing awareness of the importance of emotional resilience and mindfulness.

“The stigma around mental health is gradually fading, and people are more willing to seek help and practice self-care,” says a mental health advocate. “It’s heartening to see this shift.”

Interestingly, the UAE is also witnessing a digital awakening, with 35 per cent of respondents planning to spend less time on their phones and 32 per cent aiming to reduce social media usage. The rise of screen fatigue and a desire to reclaim time have driven this resolution to prominence.

“I realised how much time I was losing scrolling endlessly,” shares a university student. “Cutting down on screen time is my way of gaining back control.”

Women Lead the Charge in Health and Travel

When it comes to gender-specific trends, women in the UAE are leading the charge in prioritising health and travel. According to the survey, 62 per cent of women plan to improve their physical fitness in 2025 compared to 56 per cent of men. Similarly, 36 per cent of women aim to travel more, outpacing men at 30 per cent. “Traveling is not just about visiting new places; it’s about growth and experiencing different cultures,” says a working professional in her 30s. “It’s refreshing to see women embracing adventure and self-discovery.”

A Growing Market for Businesses

For businesses, these resolutions present opportunities to align products and services with consumer aspirations. Fitness centers, wellness brands, and outdoor activity providers can capitalise on the widespread focus on physical health. Meanwhile, financial institutions have a chance to engage with consumers eager to better manage their finances through tailored solutions like budgeting tools, savings plans, and investment options. The mental health and digital detox trends also open doors for businesses offering meditation apps, mindfulness workshops, and innovative ways to help consumers unplug from the digital world. Travel agencies, too, can benefit from a renewed interest in exploring the globe by offering curated, personalised experiences. “Resolutions are not just personal goals; they’re a roadmap for industries to understand what people truly value,” says a marketing strategist. “Businesses that align with these priorities will win the trust and loyalty of consumers.” Resolutions Beyond Borders Globally, New Year’s resolutions are a unifying tradition. While specific goals may vary based on culture and geography, the underlying themes of health, wealth, and connection remain universal. From Indonesia’s dual focus on fitness and financial health to Italy’s emphasis on physical well-being, the shared desire for self-improvement transcends borders. “Resolutions remind us that we’re all striving to be better versions of ourselves,” says another respondent. “It’s a beautiful tradition that brings people together in hope and determination.” With 2025 underway, the YouGov survey highlights an inspiring trend: people worldwide are committing to intentional living. Whether it’s through improving physical fitness, achieving financial discipline, nurturing mental health, or spending quality time with loved ones, these resolutions reflect a collective desire to thrive in all aspects of life. For individuals, the New Year’s resolution is a chance to reflect, reset, and reimagine what’s possible. For businesses, it’s an opportunity to connect with consumers on a deeper level by understanding and supporting their goals. As one respondent sums it up perfectly: “Resolutions are not about perfection. They’re about progress. And that’s what makes them so powerful.”

