STYLISH, SMART AND ELEGANT

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 11:22 AM Last updated: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM

XIAOMI, a global company producing quality products at honest pricing, has launched another state-of-the-art smartphone to expand its product range across the globe.

The consumer electronics and smartphone manufacturing company unveiled its latest Xiaomi 13T Series smartphones in a global launch in Berlin on September 26 to stay ahead in the competitive market. The latest stylish devices are designed in three different colours for global customers looking to unleash their visual creativity, featuring professional Leica optical lenses for Authentic Leica Imagery.

With advanced performance, long-lasting battery life, and a crystal-clear display, the Xiaomi 13T Series promises exceptional smartphone experiences for photography, video watching, and daily use. The new smartphones will hit the UAE shelves on October 4, 2023.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Xiaomi 13T Series to our valued customers in the UAE and around the world. This innovative lineup reflects our dedication to pushing the limits of technology, delivering exceptional performance, captivating design, and a seamless user experience," Arjun Batra, Xiaomi’s Country Manager for UAE and Jordan, enthusiastically expressed his joy at the launch event at the Bvlgari Yacht Club.

Over 70 attendees, including content creators, tech editors, media, and authorised dealers, witnessed the unveiling of two exciting devices — Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T. Among the distinguished guests were two renowned Leica Ambassadors, photographers Amit Kar and Hisham Khonji, who brought their unique perspectives and expertise in the world of photography to the gathering.

PRIORITISING TECH AREAS

Arjun Batra, Xiaomi’s Country Manager for UAE and Jordan

Looking ahead, Arjun Batra said Xiaomi will prioritise various tech areas and products to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the region and in the UAE specifically.

“This includes a strong emphasis on the AIoT ecosystem, smart home solutions, and AI-driven technologies. We'll continue to offer a wide range of innovative devices that cater to diverse lifestyles,” he said.

“Our goal is to provide seamless integration between these devices, creating a holistic and interconnected ecosystem that enhances convenience and efficiency for users,” he said.

“One recent innovation from Xiaomi is the launch of CyberOne, a groundbreaking humanoid robot. This advanced robot not only exhibits bipedal movement but also possesses the remarkable ability to read and identify human emotions. In addition to the Cyber Dog 2 and the Wireless AR Glasses which we keep on evolving,” he added.

Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T come in three elegant colours — Alpine Blue with Xiaomi BioComfort vegan leather, Meadow Green, and Black with a glossy glass back. All are IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, offering style and durability. As far as prices are Xiaomi 13T Pro is priced at Dh2,499, offering versatile storage options. Xiaomi 13T, available in Meadow Green and Black and Alpine Blue, is priced at Dh1,799.

Xiaomi commits to innovation and quality with four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches for Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro.

An experience zone allowed guests to explore the impressive features of the new series, test and experience various smartphone and AIoT products, including the Xiaomi TV A Pro Series, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 priced at Dh149, and the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, which comes at Dh999, leaving them thoroughly impressed.

Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. The company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No. 3 globally in the second quarter of 2022, according to Canalys.

ENTERING INTO A NEW ERA

The Xiaomi 13T Series reimagines smartphone photography for a new era, featuring Summicron lenses co-engineered with Leica. Both the Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T are equipped with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP wide-angle lens for impressive dynamic range, a 50MP telephoto lens for stunning portraits, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens for sweeping panoramic shots. These cameras capture Leica-quality moments while embracing 100per cent DCI-P3 brilliance.

The Xiaomi 13T Series introduces two distinct Leica photographic styles — Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant Look, along with an array of six Leica filters and four innovative Leica watermarks to ignite your creativity.

ELEVATING PHOTOGRAPHY, VIDEOGRAPHY

Refine your photography with Custom photographic styles in Pro mode, ensuring the preservation of intricate details and vibrant colours. Xiaomi ProFocus technology guarantees sharp action shots and captivating portraits.

Elevate your videography experience with the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which fulfills your video dreams with 10-bit LOG 4:2:0 H.265 video recording, a Rec.709 LUT for precise colour accuracy, and impressive 8K video shooting capabilities. The 50MP wide-angle camera is equipped with OIS and EIS for stable footage, while the Xiaomi 13T offers 4K video at all focal lengths and a Pro mode for seamless caption and soundtrack editing.

CRYSTAL-CLEAR VISUALS

Both the Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T deliver an awe-inspiring viewing experience thanks to their 6.67" CrystalRes Display, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1.5K resolution. With a peak brightness of 2600nits, they ensure crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colours, covering the full DCI-P3 spectrum and supporting an astounding 68 billion colours for HDR10+ visuals.

Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos® sound enrich the buyers’ content immersion. Additionally, the smartphone buyer can enjoy 100GB of Google One cloud storage for six months and three months of ad-free YouTube Premium.

POWER EFFICIENCY

Exceptional power efficiency and extended battery life are the Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T hallmarks. The Xiaomi 13T Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, while the Xiaomi 13T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra, both featuring a 5000mm (2) VC stainless steel soaking plate for improved thermal dissipation.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro supports Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge, enabling a full charge in just 19 minutes, and both models offer fast charging options. Safety features, including ISP, SOA, and DTPT technologies, are integrated to safeguard the 5000mAh (typ) battery.

BUILDING AIOT PLATFORM

Xiaomi has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 526.9 million smart devices connected to its platform as of June 30, 2022, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Xiaomi products are available in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, the company made the

Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth time, ranking 266th, up 72 places compared to 2021.

EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

Batra said Xiaomi is committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers.

“We believe that our approach to affordability without compromising quality sets us apart. We understand the local market and its demands, and we're dedicated to meeting those demands with products and services that offer great performance, design, and user experience at competitive prices,” he said.

“Our strategic partnerships, such as the one with Leica, exemplify our commitment to delivering groundbreaking technologies and elevating the user experience in the UAE and the region,” Batra concluded.

NEW DEVICES AT A GLANCE

•The Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T come in three elegant colours — Alpine Blue, Meadow Green, and Black

•The Xiaomi 13T Pro is priced at Dh2,499 while Xiaomi 13T is priced at Dh1,799

•The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 can cost Dh149 while the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro comes at Dh999

•Both the Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T are equipped with a triple-camera setup

•The Xiaomi 13T Pro supports Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge, enabling a full charge in just 19 minutes