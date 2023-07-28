Smart Household Appliances Hold The Future

Smart home appliances have emerged as a game-changer as consumers are increasingly aware of their environmental footprint and seek products that can optimise energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions

Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023

The future of smart home appliances industry is bright as consumers are increasingly aware of their environmental footprint and seek products that can optimise energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions, experts say.

Industry executives, analysts and experts said smart home appliances have emerged as a game-changer, transforming the lifestyle, and depending more on smart and sustainable products in day-to-day life.

The household appliances industry in the UAE is estimated to achieve a revenue of approximately $444.60 million in 2023, according to a recent study conducted by Statista.

Globally, Future Market Insights said smart home appliances market is anticipated to be worth $ 37.73 billion in 2023 advancing at a rate of 7.9 per cent over the course of the fore period to reach $ 80.71 billion by 2033.

"The UAE household appliances market is projected to experience a steady annual growth rate of 9.74 per cent between 2023 and 2027. It is anticipated that the number of users in the household appliances market will reach approximately 5.40 million by the year 2027," Burcin Arabul, director of the Home Appliances Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said.

Exponential growth

Another industry specialist said smart home appliances are gaining popularity across the globe and the UAE market has no exception. The market trends are also swayed by the rising emphasis on sustainability and energy conservation has fuelled the demand for energy-efficient smart home appliances.

"From smart thermostats and lighting systems to intelligent security devices and voice-controlled assistants, the smart home appliances market has witnessed remarkable growth and innovation," he said.

The smart home appliances market has experienced exponential growth driven by the proliferation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence. These technological advancements have enabled the integration of smart features into various appliances.

"Consumers are increasingly aware of their environmental footprint and seek appliances that can optimise energy consumption," another expert said.

Smart thermostats, for example, use sensors and machine learning algorithms to adapt to users' preferences and adjust temperature settings accordingly, resulting in energy savings and cost efficiency, he said. Referring to Future Market Insights, he said smart home appliances often come at a higher price point compared to traditional appliances.

"The cost factor can limit the market penetration of smart devices, particularly in price-sensitive consumer segments," he said.

Promising future

Youssef Fawaz, general manager at Al Rostamani Communications, said the future of sustainable home appliances looks promising as consumer demand for eco-friendly options increases.

'Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create energy-efficient products with eco-friendly materials. Regulatory standards are also driving greener practices, leading to more sustainable features and a wider range of environmentally conscious appliances.

In reply to a question, he said sustainable products benefit consumers, the environment as well as the economy on different levels, they offer energy efficiency for reduced utility bills and cost savings on resources. They provide durability, quality, and promote health and well-being through non-toxic materials.

From an environmental perspective, he said sustainable products conserve resources, reduce emissions and waste, and contribute to the preservation of ecosystems and biodiversity.

"From an economical point of view sustainable products drive job creation, innovation, cost savings for businesses, and market competitiveness by meeting the demand for environmentally friendly options," he said.

Rising demand, awareness

Burcin Arabul of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said globally and regionally, consumers are increasingly prioritising quality and reliability when making purchasing decisions, particularly in the realm of home appliances.

"Trusted brands that offer high-quality, future-ready products are gaining favour among discerning consumers," she said. Additionally, she said there is rising awareness about sustainability, smart living, and energy efficiency in our region.

"With government support and investments in these areas, residents are actively engaging in discussions and making conscious choices to contribute to these causes. As a result, there is a growing demand for appliances that are sustainable, of superior quality, and energy efficient," she said.

"At Samsung, we believe that home appliances are key to creating a more sustainable future. Therefore, earlier this year, at our global Bespoke event, we announced technologies that offer convenience while contributing to building a more sustainable tomorrow," she added.

Arabul highlighted another segment that forms the company's key audience base is consumers who are moving houses or relocating to the UAE from other countries. "Factors such as socio-economic policies, government-backed initiatives like golden visa, and reforms in the small and medium businesses sector are driving these movements to the UAE, in turn contributing to the demand for smart home appliances," she said.

She said consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions, and they are seeking more eco-friendly options for their homes.

"We are seeing that consumers are actively researching before or during the purchase process how sustainable their new major household appliance is. In addition, there is a fundamental willingness to test new ways of using household appliances, chief among those is connectivity," she said.

Sustainability, connectivity, and personalisation are top of mind for today’s homeowners and homebuyers, and this is evident in the efforts consumers are taking to stay sustainable. For instance, in Dubai, Dewa recently announced that more than 578,000 residential customers have enrolled in the ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ to improve consumption efficiency since its launch in October 2018. This is reflective of how consumers are trying to be energy efficient and contribute to reducing their carbon footprint.

Why sustainable products

Arabul said energy-efficient appliances offer consumers the dual benefit of significant utility bill savings while maintaining optimal performance and comfort levels. By minimising energy consumption, these appliances can help users to enjoy cost savings without compromising on functionality or their desired level of comfort.

"At Samsung, in our bespoke product range, from sourcing and production to distribution, usage, and recycling, we have redesigned each stage in the product lifecycle to help reduce energy usage and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Not only sustainable, but the bespoke line-up that includes a wide range of refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, and microwaves is also fully customizable. It underlines consumers’ resounding interest in appliances that offer more options and functionality than the old standards, allowing them to personalise the design."

"I wouldn’t call them challenges, there is a myriad of opportunities stemming from changing consumer behaviour and market trends. Consumers are increasingly seeking home appliances that not only provide functionality but are also customizable with modular designs. Meeting these demands requires manufacturers to invest in design innovation and offer a wide range of options.

"Consumers now expect their appliances to be interconnected and capable of seamless communication. They also want a multi-device cohesive experience which Samsung offers. For instance, consumers can monitor and proactively save energy with Samsung's SmartThings AI Energy Mode which analyses refrigerator usage patterns and estimates power consumption, based on AI technology. If the estimated electricity bill exceeds the preset target, it recommends the user to activate the Saving mode and reduce energy use by up to seven per cent.

"Lastly, the growing emphasis on sustainability can be a demanding task for manufacturers, however, at Samsung, we see this as an opportunity to make the world a better place. We believe that home appliances are key to creating a more sustainable tomorrow and our latest products and solutions especially our Bespoke range empower consumers to enjoy a more sustainable, connected, and stylish lifestyle," Arabul concluded.

