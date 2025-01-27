Samsung Leads Sleep Technology with Galaxy Ring Expansion, Health App Update

Samsung Electronics Co, Limited has announced that Galaxy Ring is introducing two new larger sizes of 14 and 15, to now range from sizes 5 to 15 , and will soon be available in 15 additional markets starting in February, bringing the total to 53 markets.

Samsung is also updating the Samsung Health app to provide advanced features that help you achieve a good night’s sleep, going beyond analysing sleep patterns from the previous night. These updates include the Sleep environment report, sleep time guidance, and mindfulness tracker. With this expansion, Samsung is reaffirming its commitment to improving sleep health through innovative technology, ensuring more people can benefit from its cutting-edge solutions.

Galaxy Ring, built for comfort with a lightweight fit and extended battery life, simplifies everyday wellness with a particular emphasis on sleep. Since its global launch in July 2024, Galaxy Ring has expanded to 38 markets, including Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Türkiye, UAE, UK and USA.

Galaxy Ring will soon be available in 15 additional markets, including Cyprus, Czech, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Taiwan, Vietnam and Zambia. Also, it will be offered in 11 sizes, ranging from 5 to15, including the two newly added larger options and in three colours — Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold.

In addition to the Galaxy Ring expansion, new updates to the Samsung Health app will provide more personalised and comprehensive health capabilities, supporting optimal sleep and goals for a healthier daily life.

Together with SmartThings, Samsung Health analyses your sleep environment, assessing factors such as temperature, humidity, air quality, and light intensity in the room. In the morning, you will receive a Sleep environment report advising how to optimise the conditions of your surroundings. You can also leverage SmartThings to automatically adjust room settings to create the ideal sleep environment when you fall asleep, conveniently supporting a restful night’s sleep. Sleep time guidance suggests optimal bedtime tailored to unique sleep patterns, habits, and conditions. Going beyond sleep analysis, Samsung Health provides actionable insights for better sleep, recommending the most suitable sleep times based on a combination of your sleep quality and daily routines. The new mindfulness tracker empowers you to improve your mental health and achieve a better night’s sleep. You can monitor your moods and follow Samsung Health’s guides for breathing exercises and meditations, all easily accessible within a single tracker.

New sizes of Galaxy Ring will begin to roll out for purchase starting January 22. Find your perfect fit at home with a free sizing kit from Samsung.com or visit a nearby Samsung store.