Redefining Thai Innovation

When one thinks of Thailand, a kaleidoscope of images and flavours often springs to mind: the tantalising aroma of Tom Yum Goong, the delight of indulging in mango sticky rice, or the electrifying atmosphere of a Thai boxing match. These iconic symbols of Thailand's rich culture and tradition have contributed significantly to the country's success in exports over the years. However, beneath these well-known favourites lies a burgeoning wave of innovative and eco-conscious products and services that are taking Thailand to the next level on the global stage.

In recent years, Thai entrepreneurs have been redefining the landscape of what ‘Made in Thailand’ represents. They are not only producing products that are creative and cutting-edge but also addressing some of the world's most pressing megatrends, such as sustainability, holistic wellness, and environmental consciousness. These ventures are setting new standards in quality and innovation, showcasing Thai ingenuity in exciting and unexpected ways.

The Next Level Thai initiative, spearheaded by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), serves as a platform to amplify this new narrative of Thai products and services. It is here that we discover the ‘Next Level’ Thai brands that resonate with global consumers in a sustainable and impactful manner.

Pitichai Ratananaka, Director of Thai Trade Center Dubai, said: “The Next Level Thai initiative is propelling Thailand to global prominence with innovative, eco-conscious products. Beyond culinary delights and traditions, Thai entrepreneurs are shaping a future of sustainability and quality. This initiative showcases Thai ingenuity on a global scale, redefining 'Made in Thailand'.”

Introducing the Hobo Petite Fading Tan collection from Repleat, a striking fusion of fashion and sustainability. This innovative brand consistently challenges norms, crafting vibrant pleated handbags from surplus nylon sourced from umbrella manufacturing. What sets them apart? Every item boasts waterproof, long-lasting, lightweight qualities, displaying one-of-a-kind designs suitable for all occasions.

Discover Maddy Hopper, a Thai brand committed to sustainability throughout every aspect of production. From utilising materials like upcycled plastic canvas and recycled rubber soles to their eco-friendly packaging, the brand's versatile designs cater to various lifestyles and effortlessly complement any outfit. When searching for the ideal weekend footwear, draw inspiration from Maddy Hopper.

Taking a notch forward, Everpink is committed to creating products that are both eco- and skin friendly. The make-up brand meticulously curates non-GMO, vegan ingredients sourced from nature, guaranteeing that their products are not only safe for your skin but also free from harmful substances such as gluten, mineral oil, isopropyl alcohol, fragrance, sulfates, and parabens. With a rigorous commitment to research at every stage of production, Everpink strives to deliver the finest offerings that nature has to offer to its discerning customers.

The modern retro designs of Gadhouse, an audio brand born in Thailand, cleverly blends nostalgic charm with the new-school cool, exemplified by their latest limited-edition record player – the Brad 'HONNE' x GADHOUSE collaboration with the English electronic-soul duo.

Going forward, Sukonta's delightful range of aromatherapy products made of a balanced combination of herbs are incredibly easy to use. Each sachet features two layers, with the outer layer being easily detachable for washing purposes, while the inner layer is generously infused with aromatic herbs. To enjoy the soothing benefits, simply heat the sachet in the microwave and then gently apply it to areas of your body that may be experiencing discomfort, such as your shoulders, back, waist, or even your legs.

Craving the taste of seafood despite a seafood allergy? Give ‘no-prawn prawn crackers’ a try! These completely plant-based snacks from Mantra are crafted from primary ingredients like soybeans and chickpeas, making them not only suitable for those with allergies but also an excellent choice for vegetarians, vegans, and health-conscious individuals. Each serving offers a substantial protein content while keeping saturated fat low, with just 50 calories per serving. Indulge without guilt, as these chips make for perfect snacks, akin to traditional prawn crackers.

ROOP by Sculpture, a bench characterised by its distinctive arched form, not only catches the eye with its avant-garde design but also embodies a commitment to the principles of a circular economy. Sculpture achieves this by repurposing premium cotton straps, which would otherwise be discarded as remnants from furniture factories. Furthermore, ROOP offers the freedom to customise materials according to your preferences, ushering in a new era of futuristic furniture design that embraces sustainability.

Following the principles of sustainability, Jaikla takes on the responsibility of leaving a positive impact on the environment. The brand is dedicated to crafting nutritious, high-protein dog treats sourced from insects that are cultivated in controlled environments using vegetable scraps and surplus food gathered from diverse locations nationwide. This eco-friendly approach not only benefits your pet's health, but also promotes sustainability, solves food crisis, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and helps create a circular economy. By choosing Jaikla, you can contribute to a better world and improve your furry friend's well-being, one treat at a time.

