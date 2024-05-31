Middle East Fast Emerging as a Hotspot for Digital Adoption, Real-time Payments

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:48 AM

A RECENT REPORT published by ACI Worldwide in partnership with Global Data suggests a massive spurt in real-time payment transactions in the Middle East.

According to ACI’s 2023 Prime Time for Real-Time report, transactions in the region are expected to grow from $675 million in 2022 to $2.6 billion by 2027, representing a compound aggregate growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6 per cent. This massive surge in digital adoption leading to higher transactions is primarily because of a rise in the younger population in the region who are open to adopting new technologies to bring in the much-needed ease in operations.

While digital transformation of financial services is a global phenomenon at present, some countries are at the forefront of this shift both in terms of adoption as well as number of transactions. Countries in the Middle East have been witnessing a surge in the adoption of fintech services, mobile banking, and digital payment methods.

The digitally-savvy population in these countries offer tremendous scope for the growth of financial services platforms and enables them to provide seamless, user-centric interfaces for banking, investments, and financial planning, enhancing the overall financial experience.

Airpay is well-poised to offer local banks and conglomerates an advanced payment technology platform fully equipped to handle multiple acquiring and issuing solutions in such a dynamic market. The company’s platform is complete with scalable APIs, reconciliation and settlement solutions and faster go-to-market solutions which enables it to address the varying needs of the market, said Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Founder and Managing Director of airpay. It is to be noted that the growth in the adoption of real-time payments in the Middle East has been backed by visionary governments and the support of central banks. Real-time payments can play a pivotal role in ensuring financial inclusion and provide a great opportunity to drive economic growth in the region. Innovation is thriving in the Middle East with countries in the region emphasising broad-scale digital transformation to create favourable conditions for the digital economy. The UAE, for instance, is a thriving hub of economic activity, renowned for its visionary leadership, strategic geographical location, and forward-thinking policies. The country's strategic location has made it a global financial centre, attracting investors, entrepreneurs, and professionals worldwide. The strong regulatory environment and robust infrastructure have been instrumental in fostering economic growth and making UAE a prime destination for financial service providers.

“The Middle East represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving market that aligns perfectly with airpay's mission to revolutionise digital payments. Our decision to launch our cutting-edge payment solutions in the UAE is driven by the region's strong appetite for innovative financial technologies and the increasing number of tech-savvy consumers. We aim to empower businesses and individuals in the UAE with seamless, secure, and efficient payment methods that enhance convenience and contribute to the region's ongoing financial modernisation,” Jhunjhunwala said.