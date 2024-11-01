Key innovations unveiled at Gitex Global 2024

Gitex Global 2024, the world’s largest and most influential technology event, recently concluded its 44th edition on October 18 in Dubai.

When you hear the latest buzzword, what pops into your head? Odds are, it's AI. In today’s tech-hungry world, we're all accustomed to watching cutting-edge technology pop up faster than ever—whether it's a sleek new smartphone, an app for every need, or electric cars redefining the roads. But amidst all these advances, no other tech has made waves quite like artificial intelligence in recent years.

Gitex Global 2024, the world’s largest and most influential technology event, recently concluded its 44th edition on October 18 in Dubai. This year, the event showcased the dynamic evolution of AI and its profound impact across various industries. With an impressive lineup of over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors from 180 countries, the global exhibition attracted more than 200,000 visitors, setting new records.

Under the theme ‘Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy’, the event highlighted AI as a central focus, establishing fresh benchmarks for innovation. Here are some of the key announcements from this landmark exhibition, which showcased groundbreaking advancements poised to shape the future of AI and technology across diverse industries.

Dewa’s Smart App on Apple Vision Pro

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has made a significant leap by launching its smart app on Apple Vision Pro glasses. This initiative marks the utility’s commitment to enhancing customer service through augmented and virtual reality. Users can access services via multiple authentication methods, visualize consumption data, and receive personalised tips for improving efficiency, all while enjoying a seamless user experience.

Last-Mile Delivery Robots

Yango, a global tech company also showcased its autonomous last-mile delivery robots, a comprehensive technology stack tailored for e-grocery businesses. These innovative delivery vehicles bring numerous advantages to businesses, as they efficiently transport food and packages within urban areas, streamline routine processes, and operate in restricted zones with limited outsider access.

These robots are capable of functioning effectively in diverse weather conditions and terrains, ensuring the safe and secure delivery of packages. Each robot is overseen through an admin panel that provides real-time updates on delivery statuses, with the capability to handle last-mile deliveries up to two kilometres.

Humanoid Teacher

One of the standout innovations was presented by du — a humanoid robot named Maha designed to enhance education. Equipped with IMU sensors, 3D cameras, and speakers, ‘Maha’ aims to create a more engaging learning environment. Unlike traditional humanoid robots, Maha boasts conversational abilities that allow it to understand and respond to human emotions, making classroom interactions more dynamic.

AI-Powered Smart Store Solution

Digit7, specialising in innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, made a remarkable impact at this year's Gitex Global 2024 with its AI-powered autonomous smart store — DigitMart. With this innovative solution, customers can securely tap their credit cards to enter the microstore, easily select their desired items from the shelves, and exit—just "tap, grab, and go."

This futuristic shopping concept can be effortlessly integrated into your existing retail space or incorporated into new developments. The DigitMart AI-powered smart store not only facilitates a cashier-less shopping experience but also enhances operational efficiency through advanced computer vision technology. AI Detection for Metro Passenger Management The RTA also unveiled a revolutionary AI solution for managing passenger density on metro trains. Using onboard cameras, this technology optimizes crowd distribution by guiding passengers toward less crowded carriages, improving the boarding process, and ensuring smoother travel experiences, particularly during rush hours. Smart Robots The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also introduced smart robots capable of detecting micro-mobility violations, positioning Dubai as a pioneer in using AI for real-time urban monitoring. These robots are designed to enhance safety, promote sustainable transportation, and support community security during a 30-day trial phase. No More Passports at Airports Travel time is set to shrink dramatically with the introduction of facial recognition technology at airports. At Gitex 2024, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA) unveiled a biometric system that allows travelers to navigate through immigration without needing physical documents. Cameras installed throughout the airport will automatically verify passengers against their travel documents, streamlining the travel experience.

