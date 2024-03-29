How Educational Robots Pave the Way for Success in IT Career

NAO is one of the most popular humanoid educational robots.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION is not only impacting the corporate way of life but also democratizing the availability of technology in consumer platforms. The fact that most primary school-going children have somehow used a tablet or a smartphone, is a portent of things to come in the successive years.

Right education methodologies at the grass root level, exposes students to technologies that will impact them in their growing years. They also help stimulate interest especially amongst girls and autistic children, towards science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Acquiring digital skills is growing to be an essential element for students to pursue or build careers of their choice. The legacy ways of imparting STEM education have not met with desired success to stimulate a broader and lasting interest in STEM among school-going students.

The information technology and STEM career streams continue to face a shortage of highly skilled students, although computer skills training has been implemented in schools. The introduction of educational robots presents a fresh opportunity to bring about positive change for teachers, students, and the STEM industry in a more inclusive manner.

WHAT ARE EDUCATIONAL ROBOTS?

These robots are learning tools that enable students to develop scientific and technological skills. These robots are designed to be programmed by students through simple low code and intuitive programming processes. By doing so it helps to build skills in the areas of logical thinking, creativity, soft skills and teamwork, and some basic technology skills at the minimum.

As they move forward, a logical progress arising out of the interest and confidence that they have developed through a hands-on approach in educational robotics would be to enter STEM areas for higher schooling and as a career. Classroom robotics activities usually involve the design, mechanical and electronic construction, and programming of robots to perform a given task at any stage of education. Following are some of the educational robots available with leading robotic solution providers.

NAO is one of the most popular humanoid educational robots. This 58cm-high robot features two cameras and four microphones, as well as many sensors that allow the robot to interact.

Pepper is a humanoid robot for education designed to interact with humans and perform various functions, including teaching and entertainment. Since it is a social robot, Pepper can understand and adapt to student emotions, making learning fun and exciting.

The DOBOT robotic arm proves invaluable for students engaged in self-study or independent practice. By utilising DOBOT, students not only acquire practical knowledge but also nurture a passion for technology, establishing a robust foundation for future careers in information technology and related fields.

TYPES OF EDUCATIONAL ROBOTS

There at least four types of educational robots.

Touch button robots: These are designed for young children, and they learn programming without screens but simply by pressing buttons toy-style. The cuddly, dreamy robots can blink their eyes, change colours, flash their lights, and say simple words.

Starter robots: These are meant for primary students and still retain the appearance and dynamics of a cuddly toy, helping to keep the students interested at this early stage. However, the interaction with the robot is through a gaming application interface on a tablet.

Programmable robots: These are available for primary and secondary school students. It is more humanoid and introduces students to low code programming languages through a tablet to begin with and later with a desktop. NAO and Pepper robots are the best examples of programmable robots that can be easily adapted to suit any educational curriculum.

Build your robot: These are kits to help secondary school students build and program their own robots. Assembly is now an additional challenge and includes sensors, motors, LEDs, and other assembly components. Construction and programming are combined, and students develop their own working prototypes.

BENEFITS OF EDUCATIONAL ROBOTS

Since an educational robot is a tangible product in the classroom that responds to instructions built by students, they are probably one of the best hands-on tools that can be introduced in schools and colleges. They deliver multiple benefits:

Better tech proficiency: By using educational robots, student begin to add digital skills to their profile that will help them with higher studies and further into employment of their choice. Beginning at an early age gives them the confidence to develop their skills as they progress.

Ignite curiosity and creativity: Since educational robots use gamification for primary and younger students, this helps to build curiosity and creativity using fun and enjoyment as feedback. Fun, enjoyment, and gamification ensures that they remain engaged with the robots.

Problem solving skills: As a student progresses, they encounter programming tasks and need to develop solutions for humanoid robots that give human-friendly feedback. This is a positive environment to develop problem-solving skills and learn to rebuild from failures.

Team building: When students are put together as a group at an early stage to solve a robot task, they begin to understand the dynamics of team building. Initially roles are adopted by interest with what looks exciting and then later on by capability. As they progress through the classes, these roles get strengthened and can actually define their future career track and leadership styles.

Inclusivity: One of the most important benefits is the appeal of using educational robots for girls and autistic students. Girls begin to feel less intimidated about entering a male dominated career field and autistic students are more comfortable with a well-modulated, calm speech, that keeps encouraging them to engage.

The field of educational robots is just beginning. Educational institutes need to look at this as a medium to enable students to enter the field of information technology and STEM at large. More importantly, choosing the right solution provider like Proven Robotics can help them to make progress without reinventing the wheel for themselves.

— Mohammed Aldousari is Regional Robotics Lead at Proven Robotics. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the magazine's policy.