Go Beyond Sustainability: Restore and Rejuvenate

Regenerative tourism is rapidly gaining momentum as the future of travel, surpassing traditional sustainable tourism practices by actively restoring ecosystems and fostering long-term environmental health. While sustainability often focuses on minimising harm, regenerative tourism takes a more proactive approach, emphasising the restoration of natural habitats, the enhancement of biodiversity, and the support of community-led conservation projects. This innovative model aims to leave destinations in a better condition than when they were found, creating a lasting positive impact on both the environment and the communities that depend on it.

As the concept of regenerative tourism becomes increasingly popular, it is reshaping how the tourism industry interacts with natural resources. The shift from sustainability to regeneration is reflected in the practices of leading resorts, such as the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, where a commitment to ecological restoration is deeply embedded in the brand's philosophy. This approach is helping to create a new standard for responsible tourism that emphasises a balance between environmental preservation and community empowerment.

Restoring Natural Habitats

At the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, regenerative tourism is not merely about reducing the negative impact of tourism but actively contributing to the improvement of the environment. The resort's efforts in coral restoration at Petite Anse Bay, in collaboration with WiseOceans, and the reef restoration projects on Desroches Island, are prime examples of this approach. These initiatives aim to enhance biodiversity and reverse the damage done by past human activity.

“Regenerative tourism is about creating a positive legacy, where every action taken not only preserves but also enhances the environment for future generations,” says Pavan Moolraj, Sustainability Manager at Four Seasons.

In addition to coral restoration, Four Seasons Seychelles supports other conservation efforts, such as the protection of endangered species like the Seychelles tortoise and the wedge-tailed shearwater bird. These efforts go beyond passive sustainability measures and actively engage with local ecosystems to bring them back to health. By focusing on restoration rather than just conservation, regenerative tourism helps ensure that ecosystems continue to thrive and regenerate, providing long-term environmental benefits.

Empowering Local Communities

One of the most powerful aspects of regenerative tourism is its ability to empower local communities, making them stewards of their own environments. On the island of Mahé, regenerative tourism initiatives are designed to involve the local population in conservation efforts, ensuring that the benefits of tourism are shared with the community. Four Seasons Seychelles works closely with local businesses, schools, and conservation groups to promote sustainable practices, while also providing economic opportunities through initiatives like coral restoration and reforestation projects.

The resort's involvement in education is a key element of this community empowerment. Local students, particularly those in tourism clubs, have the opportunity to learn about conservation and environmental stewardship, which helps foster a sense of ownership and pride in the island's natural heritage. “Regenerative tourism is not just about preserving nature, but about creating a positive impact on the community, where local involvement is at the heart of every initiative,” explains Nitin Abbi, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Seychelles.

These community-based programs not only improve the health of local ecosystems but also help strengthen the social fabric of the island. By ensuring that local people are directly involved in tourism efforts, regenerative tourism provides lasting benefits for both nature and people, contributing to the resilience of the island's unique ecosystems.

Balancing Tourism and Ecological Restoration

As tourism demand continues to rise, one of the greatest challenges for regenerative tourism is balancing the influx of visitors with the need for ecological restoration. The Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island exemplifies how tourism can support environmental goals. The resort is home to the second-largest solar panel farm in the Seychelles, which significantly reduces its carbon footprint and reliance on diesel fuel. Additionally, Desroches Island prioritizes locally-sourced, sustainable food and has introduced a farm-to-table approach, ensuring that many of its ingredients are grown on the island itself.

These sustainability initiatives are complemented by marine conservation projects, which focus on protecting and restoring coral reefs and supporting marine biodiversity. Through these efforts, Desroches Island serves as a model for how tourism can be both environmentally restorative and economically viable. “Our goal is to not only protect but to regenerate the island’s resources, creating a sustainable model that benefits both the environment and the community,” says Budi Widodo, a representative of Four Seasons.

By implementing practices like renewable energy use, water conservation, and waste reduction, the resort demonstrates how regenerative tourism can minimize the negative impacts of tourism while actively working to restore the island's ecosystems. These initiatives ensure that the beauty of the island is preserved for future generations, providing a model for sustainable tourism that goes beyond merely sustaining the environment to actively improving it. Embracing Green Initiatives: Waste Reduction, Renewable Energy Green initiatives, such as waste reduction and renewable energy use, are fundamental to regenerative tourism. The Four Seasons resorts in Seychelles have implemented several measures to reduce their environmental footprint. Desroches Island, for example, has eliminated the use of up to 360,000 plastic bottles annually, focusing instead on reusable alternatives. The resort also promotes composting and recycling to reduce waste and supports marine restoration efforts to protect local ecosystems. Solar power and energy-efficient systems help minimise the resort's reliance on fossil fuels, while water conservation measures ensure that the limited resources of the island are used responsibly. These efforts are critical to the resort's regenerative tourism model, as they minimize the negative environmental impact of tourism and contribute to the long-term health of the island's ecosystems. Tourists themselves play a crucial role in supporting regenerative tourism efforts. By choosing eco-friendly tours, such as cycling and hiking, visitors can minimise their environmental footprint while experiencing the beauty of the islands. These low-impact activities not only connect guests with nature but also contribute to the restoration and preservation of local ecosystems. "Engaging in eco-friendly activities like cycling and hiking not only connects guests with nature but also helps ensure that our tourism practices align with the principles of regenerative tourism," says Pavan Moolraj. Regenerative tourism represents the next step in the evolution of sustainable travel. By focusing on ecosystem restoration, community empowerment, and long-term environmental health, it offers a more holistic approach to tourism that benefits both nature and local communities. As more destinations adopt these practices, regenerative tourism has the potential to transform the way the world travels, leaving a positive impact on the planet for generations to come.

