Flavours Of Innovation And Nutritious Lifestyle

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 4:29 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 4:38 PM

WITH the rapid changes the world is witnessing, consumers’ lifestyles are also changing. Recent developments have led to a heightened sense of awareness, prompting individuals to prioritise maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This shift has significantly influenced various consumer preferences, notably altering the way people approach the purchase of everyday items like dairy, beverages, and food.

According to Mohsin Abrar, Senior Marketing Director at Emirates Food Industries (EFI), the most obvious change is that consumers are looking at their needs carefully based on lifestyle and occasions.

“This was a key factor for us to keep in mind when we launched our brand 'Hayatna' to cater to every consumer need and every occasion. The fresh and healthy products in our range are presented to accommodate the changing lifestyle of every consumer. Our aim is to make Hayatna for everyone and every age group, every taste, and every ethnicity. This includes dairy beverages, juices and food products," Abrar said.

Hayatna offers an extensive food and beverages product portfolio, produced 100 per cent in the UAE. This home-grown brand is under Emirates Food Industries, and aims to play a major role in the UAE’s food security agenda.

Talking about the recently launched campaign for 'Back to School', Abrar added: “Flavours That Fuel Dreams in Every Sip” – is a campaign that symbolises our commitment to nurturing aspirations and enhancing the lives of young ones through our chocolate and strawberry flavoured milk.

Designed with flavourful nourishment for kids in mind, these delightful treats offer flavours that awaken the senses and inspire imagination, while keeping the kids energetic throughout the day.

"Our products are more than just delicious; they're a source of inspiration for the next generation. This campaign holds a special place in our hearts. It's not just about nourishment; it's about encouraging dreams. By sharing their dreams, children have the chance to turn them into reality," accoring to the EFI.

Mohsin articulates this sentiment perfectly: “Back to School marks the start of a journey, and we want to be part of propelling children toward their goals.”

The campaign's promise is to give an opportunity for young dreamers to win a year's tuition fees or a full year's membership to their favourite activity. The launch spans across prestigious schools of UAE, symbolising our commitment to fostering a brighter future for the nation's youth.

EMIRATES FOOD INDUSTRIES PLAYS KEY ROLE IN FOOD SECURITY

Emirates Food Industries (EFI) is one of the leading foods, dairy and agricultural companies in the UAE. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EFI has extensive manufacturing, logistics and distribution operations across the UAE. It has diversified interests in the agricultural, animal feed, dairy and food sectors. The group consists of more than 10 companies and it plays a key role in the UAE Food Security Agenda.

The EFI Group includes the following agribusinesses and companies: