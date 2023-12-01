Fine Writing Instruments Still in Demand

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 4:23 PM

Fine writing instruments have emerged as significant accessories for many individuals despite a decrease in the frequency of pen usage for writing purposes, according to a senior official.

Majid Mohammed AlNasir, Founder of Meem Events — organiser of World Pen Show, said Dubai is promising a journey around the most spectacular editions of writing instruments, fine stationery, and accessories while fostering the art of handwriting.

“We believe in showcasing all sorts of writing instruments, from the latest products, the sought-after vintage models or the handmade one. We also aim to go beyond the traditional brand sale style of pen shows by including more attractions and experiences such as a gallery of artworks made by writing instruments or that represent a relationship with writing to create a truly unique experience compared to other pen shows,” Majed said after successful second edition of World Pen Show in Dubai.

Meem Events, the Dubai-based luxury event organiser, aims to offer a wide range of writing instruments, catering to both connoisseurs of luxury and those seeking practical, high-quality writing tools. From vintage collectibles to the newest products, the exhibition will not only be the perfect setting for people to buy and sell writing instruments but will also allow the leading brands to showcase their latest developments.

In an exclusive interview with BTR, Majid said he is happy to bring back the World Pen Show for the third year and promise visitors an extraordinary experience. “Our mission has always been to create a central hub for pen lovers to connect, explore, and appreciate the artistry behind these writing instruments. We look forward to welcoming our loyal customers and introducing newcomers to the fascinating world of pens,” he said.

Excerpts from the interview:

How do you derive the idea for the Pen Show Exhibition?

My interest in writing instruments and the absence of such shows in the region sparked my motivation. Although prevalent in Europe, East Asia, and the US, these shows were noticeably absent locally. It was not until I connected with individuals who shared my passion and believed in the potential of this concept that I found the encouragement to pursue the idea.

Please share the experience of the second edition of the exhibition.

This year, we achieved a significant milestone by doubling the visitor count compared to the previous year, with a noteworthy 85 per cent comprising first-time attendees. These impressive figures instill confidence in us that an increasing number of brands and exhibitors will express interest in participating in the show next year, in fact, we have received queries about participating next year already.

What types of pens were showcased at the exhibition?

The exhibitors showcased a diverse array of pens, ranging from entry-level options to ultra-luxury and exclusive models. Although Montegrappa garnered significant attention from most visitors due to their prominent setup, each exhibitor attracted their own group of interested individuals.

Is it the young generation or the old people who visited the exhibition or showed their interest in different varieties of pens?

Although the largest age demographic consisted of young attendees, the visitor base encompassed individuals from all age groups. Overall, we observed a well-balanced blend of age groups, reflecting a diverse range of interests across various product price ranges.

How many leading brands or companies participated in the 3-day exhibition?

Montegrappa made a notable impact this year with their impressive showcase, particularly with the official launch of their Lamborghini and Le Man edition line-up. The 2023 World Pen Show also witnessed the revival of Omas, a renowned Italian brand that had ceased operations in 2016.

In addition, prominent brands such as Esterbrook, Conklin, Graf von Faber Castell, Platinum, and Kaweco were well-represented by their official retailers and distributors. We anticipate these brands to establish a stronger presence as the show gains more attention regionally and globally in the forthcoming years.

How do you see the market for pens in the wake of the growing popularity of gadgets?

Despite a decrease in the frequency of pen usage for writing purposes, fine writing instruments have emerged as significant accessories for many individuals. Younger generations, seeking respite from their technology-driven digital lifestyles, find great satisfaction in engaging with analog experiences, such as the act of writing with a pen. Consequently, the market for writing instruments is undoubtedly expanding.

What is your plan for the next edition of the World Pen Show?

Our primary focus lies in generating heightened awareness of the show and attracting a greater number of visitors and exhibitors to participate. We have an abundance of ideas and are committed to implementing effective strategies that will amplify the visibility and reach of the event.

