Dubai has potential to develop sustainable water tourism

Dubai has significant potential to develop sustainable water tourism due to its natural coastal beauty, world-class infrastructure, and growing demand for eco-friendly travel options, according to an industry veteran.

Tarlan Musaev, CEO and founder of Dubai Yachts, said the scope for sustainable water tourism in Dubai is broad, and the city’s future investment in sustainability could see it become a global leader in eco-tourism.

“As a leading global tourism hub, Dubai is well-positioned to integrate sustainable practices in water-based tourism activities such as eco-friendly boat tours, sustainable snorkeling, and coral reef protection programmes,” Musaev told Khaleej Times.

“With government initiatives like the Dubai Sustainable Tourism initiative and the UAE's broader environmental goals, Dubai is already laying the groundwork for a future where tourism and environmental responsibility go hand in hand,” he said.

Eco-friendly adventures

Dubai Yachts, an award-winning luxury yacht rental company, is pushing the boundaries of sustainable water tourism with a diverse range of eco-friendly adventures, including electric Jet Skis, eFoil surfboards, Jet Cars, and Wakesurfing.

The company, known for its luxurious fleet of yachts and personalised cruising experiences, is now leading the charge in sustainable water sports — a sector rapidly gaining momentum as travellers seek greener alternatives for their vacations.

Since its inception in 2022 by Tarlan Musaev, Dubai Yachts, has quickly established itself as a leader in the region’s luxury tourism market. Now, with the integration of cutting-edge, eco-conscious water activities, the company is setting a new standard for how water sports can be both thrilling and environmentally responsible.

Sustainable water sports on the rise

Musaev said the global demand for sustainable tourism is growing rapidly. Referring to a 2023 report by the World Travel & Tourism Council, he said sustainability has become one of the top priorities for travelers, with 60 per cent of consumers globally saying they are more likely to choose eco-friendly experiences. In response, the marine industry is also evolving, with electric-powered boats and watercraft expected to make up 30 per cent of global marine transport by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Dubai Yachts is embracing this shift by offering thrilling yet sustainable alternatives to traditional water sports.

Emerging segment

Musaev said eco-friendly water sports in the UAE are an emerging segment, with increasing interest from both residents and international visitors.

“While still a niche market, activities such as stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), eco-friendly kayaking, and windsurfing are seeing growth, especially in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where the emphasis on outdoor leisure and fitness is strong.”

He said the market size is expected to expand as more tourists and locals seek sustainable alternatives to traditional water sports.

“Factors such as the UAE's growing focus on environmental sustainability, alongside global travel trends prioritising eco-conscious options, suggest that the market for eco-friendly water sports in the UAE will continue to grow. The outlook is positive, driven by both government support for sustainability and increasing demand for green tourism activities,” he said. Making water sports affordable “Yes, making water sports more affordable for UAE residents could significantly increase participation and engagement, particularly in eco-friendly water sports,” Musaev said. Currently, he said many water-based activities are primarily geared toward tourists, and their costs can be high. By making these activities more accessible, the UAE can encourage local residents to engage in healthier, more sustainable recreational options. “Affordable pricing would also support the wider goals of promoting environmental awareness and sustainability, as residents who frequently participate in eco-friendly water sports are more likely to adopt a broader eco-conscious lifestyle,” he said. “Making water sports more affordable would not only boost the local market but also contribute to the UAE's reputation as a progressive, environmentally-conscious destination,” he added. A global shift towards sustainable water sports As the marine and tourism industries become increasingly focused on sustainability, Dubai Yachts is proud to be a pioneer in this shift, offering eco-friendly alternatives to traditional water sports that allow guests to enjoy the beauty of Dubai's waters while protecting the environment. The demand for sustainable travel is growing, and industry reports predict that the eco-tourism market will reach $1.7 trillion by 2028, driven by travelers seeking more responsible and environmentally conscious experiences. Dubai Yachts’ move toward electric-powered watercraft and sustainable water sports comes at a pivotal time in the global tourism industry, which is embracing green technologies and sustainable practices. The company’s expansion into electric-powered activities is helping to set a new standard for how luxury water sports can be both exciting and eco-friendly.

